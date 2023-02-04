Vernon Vipers down Trail Smoke Eaters 4-1

Vipers goalie Ethan David made 35 saves and was named the game’s first star

The Vernon Vipers beat the Trail Smoke Eaters by a score of 4-1 on the road Friday night, Feb. 3, 2023. (Jennifer Small photo)

The Vernon Vipers got the better of the Trail Smoke Eaters on the road at the Cominco Arena Friday night, Feb. 3.

The Vipers won 4-1 on the back of a stellar goaltending performance by Ethan David, who stopped 35 of the 36 shots he faced and was named the game’s first star.

After a scoreless first period, Dylan Compton got the Vipers on the board halfway through the second on a goal assisted by Thomas Tien and Ethan Marner.

Towards the end of the second, Vipers pivot Isaac Tremblay scored a highlight reel goal, undressing a Trail defenceman before outwaiting goaltender Keegan Maddocks to put home his seventh goal of the season.

Early in the third, Lee Parks pushed the Vipers’ lead up to 3-0 with his 14th goal of the season, assisted by Jonathan Horn and Griffen Barr.

Hank Cleaves scored on a rebound in front of the Trail net, his seventh of the season, assisted by Tien and Lee Parks, to make it 4-0.

The Smoke Eaters spoiled David’s shutout bid late in the third period on a powerplay goal from Evan Bushy.

With the win, the Vipers stay in sixth place in the BC Hockey League’s Interior division with 40 points in 39 games played. The Vipers are one point ahead of the Weantchee Wild and two points behind the Salmon Arm Silverbacks. Trail sits eighth in the Interior with 35 points in 38 games.

The Vipers are on the road again tonight (Feb. 4) as they take on the Cranbrook Bucks at 7 p.m.

