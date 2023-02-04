The Vernon Vipers beat the Trail Smoke Eaters by a score of 4-1 on the road Friday night, Feb. 3, 2023. (Jennifer Small photo)

The Vernon Vipers beat the Trail Smoke Eaters by a score of 4-1 on the road Friday night, Feb. 3, 2023. (Jennifer Small photo)

Vernon Vipers down Trail Smoke Eaters 4-1

Vipers goalie Ethan David made 35 saves and was named the game’s first star

The Vernon Vipers got the better of the Trail Smoke Eaters on the road at the Cominco Arena Friday night, Feb. 3.

The Vipers won 4-1 on the back of a stellar goaltending performance by Ethan David, who stopped 35 of the 36 shots he faced and was named the game’s first star.

After a scoreless first period, Dylan Compton got the Vipers on the board halfway through the second on a goal assisted by Thomas Tien and Ethan Marner.

Towards the end of the second, Vipers pivot Isaac Tremblay scored a highlight reel goal, undressing a Trail defenceman before outwaiting goaltender Keegan Maddocks to put home his seventh goal of the season.

Early in the third, Lee Parks pushed the Vipers’ lead up to 3-0 with his 14th goal of the season, assisted by Jonathan Horn and Griffen Barr.

Hank Cleaves scored on a rebound in front of the Trail net, his seventh of the season, assisted by Tien and Lee Parks, to make it 4-0.

The Smoke Eaters spoiled David’s shutout bid late in the third period on a powerplay goal from Evan Bushy.

With the win, the Vipers stay in sixth place in the BC Hockey League’s Interior division with 40 points in 39 games played. The Vipers are one point ahead of the Weantchee Wild and two points behind the Salmon Arm Silverbacks. Trail sits eighth in the Interior with 35 points in 38 games.

The Vipers are on the road again tonight (Feb. 4) as they take on the Cranbrook Bucks at 7 p.m.

READ MORE: Bo Horvat, Elias Pettersson ready for ‘last ride’ together at NHL all-star game

READ MORE: Penticton to host 86 hockey teams across North America for CSSHL Championships

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

BCHLhockeyVernonVernon Vipers

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Try your ‘turkey’ luck at Vernon bowling alley
Next story
North Okanagan Knights sweep 3-game set versus Kelowna Chiefs

Just Posted

The North Okanagan Knights beat the Kelowna Chiefs 4-1 at home at the Nor-Val Centre Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (Tanya Seibel photo)
North Okanagan Knights sweep 3-game set versus Kelowna Chiefs

FoodMesh, an organization that works to build food recovery ecosystems by connecting organizations looking for alternatives to throwing out their unsalable or surplus food with a network of charities and farmers, is one of a handful of Regional District of North Okanagan 2023 spring ReTHINK Waste Grant recipients. (Black Press - file photo)
Waste reduction efforts pile up in North Okanagan

The Vernon Vipers beat the Trail Smoke Eaters by a score of 4-1 on the road Friday night, Feb. 3, 2023. (Jennifer Small photo)
Vernon Vipers down Trail Smoke Eaters 4-1

Kids had fun checking out the zamboni at the 2022 Chamber Expo. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Greater Vernon Chamber Community Expo set for April

Pop-up banner image