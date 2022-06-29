Vernon Vipers draw Bulldogs, Rivermen at Chilliwack Showcase

All BCHL teams will play two games in four days Oct. 17-20 in the Fraser Valley

The Vernon Vipers will play the Alberni Valley Bulldogs (white) and the Langley Rivermen during the B.C. Hockey League’s Showcase Event Oct. 17-20 in Chilliwack. (Darran Chaisson/@chaissoncreative photo)

The B.C. Hockey League has announced details for the 2022 Showcase event, including dates, schedule and location.

The Showcase is returning to the Chilliwack Coliseum and will take place over four days, from Monday, Oct. 17 to Thursday, Oct. 20.

Each team will play two games, one home and one away, in front of NHL scouts and NCAA coaches.

“Our annual Showcase is the first step for many of our athletes on their journey to receiving an NCAA Division 1 scholarship,” said BCHL Chief Operating Officer Steven Cocker. “Many relationships are built between players and coaches during the event, so this is always a very important part of our league’s schedule.

“We are also happy to be returning to Chilliwack once again. The Chiefs organization does a great job working alongside our league office to make sure the Showcase is a success each and every year and 2022 should be no different.”

The Vernon Vipers will take on the Alberni Valley Bulldogs Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 1 p.m., and will meet the Langley Rivermen on Thursday, Oct. 20, at 10 a.m.

Chilliwack has hosted the event every year since its inception in 2012.

This year’s event will take place mid-week, instead of over the weekend, to give teams an extra opportunity to host prime night games on Friday and Saturday night.

Ticketing information will be provided at a later date.

READ MORE: Vernon Vipers release 2022-23 B.C.H.L. schedule

READ MORE; Vernon kids score support from BCHL, Shaw



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCHLBCHL, Alberni Valley BulldogsVernon Vipers