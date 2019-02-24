Black Press file photo

Vernon Vipers draw Salmon Arm Silverbacks

BCHL playoffs begin Friday with Okanagan-Shuswap rivals meeting for second straight year

The Vernon Vipers will face the Salmon Arm Silverbacks in round one of the B.C. Hockey League playoffs.

The matchup was confirmed Saturday after Vernon lost 4-3 in overtime to the Merritt Centennials, the Gorillas fell 4-0 in Penticton, and the West Kelowna Warriors – who could have overtaken Salmon Arm in the standings with a win – dropped a 5-4 overtime decision to the Smoke Eaters in Trail.

RELATED: Vernon Vipers remain in thick of BCHL playoff push

The Vees’ victory clinched the Interior Division pennant, and gives the Vees a first-round date with the Island Division crossovers, the Cowichan Valley Capitals.

Merritt will take on the Smoke Eaters and the third-place Wenatchee Wild draw the Warriors.

All series are best-of-seven affairs, and start Friday.

It’s the second straight year Vernon and Salmon Arm will face-off in the opening round. The Snakes swept the Gorillas last season.

RELATED: Vipers take commanding series lead

Games 1 and 2 and in the Vipers-Silverbacks series will be at Kal Tire Place Friday and Saturday.

Salmon Arm won five of the six regular-season meetings with Vernon, though the Vipers took the last game, Jan. 11, 4-1, at Kal Tire Place.

Matthieu Gosselin got the overtime winner for Merritt on a powerplay with 15 seconds left in the first five-minute overtime period. Jesse Lansdell had been whistled for a slash 43 seconds earlier.

Elan Bar lev wise forced OT for the Vipers with a goal, his seventh of the year, with only one second left in regulation time, capping a Vipers’ two-goal deficit comeback in the period.

Teddy Wooding, with his 21st of the year, opened the scoring for Vernon at 7:24 of the second. Payton Matsui tied the game four minutes later for the Centennials.

Merritt took a 3-1 lead on goals from Bradley Cocca and Nicholas Wicks four minutes apart midway through the frame. Logan Cash, with his seventh, got Vernon to within one at 18:04, setting the stage for Bar lev wise’s heroics.

Bradley Cooper made 45 saves for the Vipers.

All playoff series are now set.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

In the Mainland Division, the regular-season pennant-winning and defending Royal Bank Cup champion Chilliwack Chiefs will play the Langley Rivermen, and the Prince George Spruce Kings take on the Coquitlam Express.

In the Island Division, the division-winning Victoria Grizzlies draw the Alberni Valley Bulldogs and the Powell River Kings face the Nanaimo Clippers.

The winners of the Island and Mainland Divisions will play a semifinal series with the winner meeting the Interior Division champion in the BCHL’s Fred Page Cup championship series.

Previous story
Clear visibility and fresh powder on Okanagan mountains

Just Posted

Vernon Vipers draw Salmon Arm Silverbacks

BCHL playoffs begin Friday with Okanagan-Shuswap rivals meeting for second straight year

Western Canada’s only Military Tattoo returns to Vernon

The 6th annual tattoo is slated to take place July 27-28 at Kal Tire Place in Vernon.

Athletes helping athletes

While the Vernon Christian basketball team have their own games to play this weekend, they took time out of practice Tuesday to volunteer.

JUNO nominated band visits Vernon and Penticton

Tim and The Glory Boys will perform in Vernon March 9.

Special Olympic B.C. Winter Games continue in Vernon

Events conclude today. Check out what’s happening.

Athletes hit the slopes for the final day of SOBC

The awards ceremony for all alpine skiing events took place this afternoon at the SilverStar Village Podium.

B.C. VIEWS: NDP moving to massive expansion of nanny state

$10-a-day daycare, tax subsidy for parents at heart of poverty plan

Court rejects B.C.’s request to declare Alberta oil export law unconstitutional

The act B.C. is fighting against is not in effect yet, the judge said

Liberal turmoil a ‘gift’ to NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh in B.C. byelection: expert

SNC-Lavalin allegations, a poor choice in candidates have all beset the Liberals

Canada a leader, but more must be done for women in conflict zones: UN official

Every day more than 500 women and girls die from pregnancy and childbirth complications in crisis-affected countries

Clear visibility and fresh powder on Okanagan mountains

Big White has the most fresh snow with 14 cm falling over the past 24 hours

Pope vows to end abuse coverups but victims disappointed

The Vatican is holding the first-ever global Catholic summit of its kind

Lehner posts 4th shutout as Isles blank Canucks 4-0

Vancouver drops third game in a row

Pink Shirt Day a reminder to ‘T.H.I.N.K.’ before posting on social media

‘Be Kind’ message on shirts sold for anti-bullying activities of Wednesday, Feb. 27

Most Read