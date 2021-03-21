The Vernon Vipers will host the Salmon Arm Silverbacks and West Kelowna Warriors in its three-team B.C. Hockey League pod at Kal Tire Place. (BCHL graphic)

Vernon Vipers draw Salmon Arm, West Kelowna in BCHL pod

B.C. Hockey League to release schedule for games in the five pod cities this week

The Vernon Vipers know who they will face in their hometown pod when the B.C. Hockey League’s 2021 season starts.

Like the rest of the teams taking part, the Snakes will wait to find out when they play, as the league has said it will announce the schedule this coming week.

The BCHL will feature five pod cities – Vernon, Penticton, Chilliwack, Port Alberni and Burnaby – with all but two teams taking part.

The Wenatchee Wild are unable to take part due to border and travel restrictions with COVID, and the Langley Rivermen have opted out of the pod format with some of its players being loaned to other teams.

The Vipers did not take any player from Langley.

“We’re going with our 22-man roster,” said Vernon head coach and general manager Jason McKee. “All the players are here and we’re looking forward to getting started.”

The players are in quarantine at their billet homes and will be tested upon completion of the quarantine.

The Vipers will take on the Salmon Arm Silverbacks and West Kelowna Warriors in pod games at Kal Tire Place.

In Penticton, the Vees will host the Trail Smoke Eaters and the expansion Cranbrook Bucks.

The Chiefs will host the Merritt Centennials and Prince George Spruce Kings in Chilliwack.

The Coquitlam Express will be the home pod squad for games at Scotia Barn in Burnaby against the Powell River Kings and Surrey Eagles.

The only four-team pod will be in Port Alberni featuring the host Alberni Valley Bulldogs, Nanaimo Clippers, Victoria Grizzlies and Cowichan Valley Capitals.

The five-week season will start in early April. There will be no playoffs and no fans will be allowed in the buildings.

READ MORE: BC Hockey League announces shortened season will begin in April

READ MORE: Vernon officially one of five B.C. Hockey League pod cities







Most Read