Vernon Vipers drop final two preseason games against rival Warriors

The Vipers were shutout on Friday, Sept 15, 3-0, then fell 3-1 on Saturday

After three straight preseason wins, the Vernon Vipers fell back to earth this weekend, dropping their final two of the exhibition season to the West Kelowna Warriors.

On Friday, Sept 15, the Vipers were in West Kelowna and despite 24 shots, were unable to find the back of the net.

Warriors got goals from veterans Michael Salandra and Felix Caron while the rookie Caden Kemkaran-Humble also found the back of the net.

Rorke Applebee stopped all 24 shots faced to get the shutout for the home team. The Vipers took two bad penalties in the third, which West Kelowna capitliazrd on, finishing two for five with the man advantage on the night.

On Saturday, a similar game script befell the now host Vipers.

Johannes Lokkeberg and Jack Pridham got the Warriors on the board in the first.

Vernon made it interesting with Connor Elliott’s goal in the second period but Landen Hilditch would restore the two goal lead for the visitors minutes later.

A scoreless third period would see the game end 3-1 for the Warriors.

“I thought we had some compete tonight,” said assistant coach of the Vipers Colton Sparrow. “The first period was undisciplined and it hurt us a bit, but our third was a good period, just not enough. We need to get some rest and be ready for next week.”

Applebee was in net again for West Kelowna, while Ethan David, who played 23 games for the Vipers last year, stopped 17 of 20 shots for the loss.

The regular season of the BCHL gets going on Friday, Sept. 22, where the Vipers will be in Salmon Arm to take on the Silverbacks.

More information can be found at vernonvipers.com.

