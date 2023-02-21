Vipers right winger Lee Parks (#27) recorded one assist in BCHL action on Monday afternoon. (Vernon Vipers Twitter)

Vernon Vipers drop heartbreaker on Family Day

Trail’s Adam Marshall scored the overtime winner to lift the Smoke Eaters to a 3-2 decision

In their third straight game that needed extra time, the Vipers dropped a 3-2 OT decision to the Trail Smoke Eaters on Monday afternoon in BCHL action.

Playing the annual Family Day matinee at Kal Tire Place, Vernon was looking to avenge an OT loss to the Nanaimo Clippers their previous game, on Saturday.

In the first, after Trail’s Mathieu Cobetto-Roy took a penalty, Walker Erickson would take advantage, scoring his 14th of the season to put the home team up one. However, just 20 seconds later, Josh Schenk would tie it up, on his eighth of the year.

Vernon would get two power play opportunities in the second, but Trail’s Teagan Kendrick would shut the door, stopping all 14 shots in the period.

The Smoke Eaters would get their first opportunity with an extra man early in the third, as Anthony Cliche was tabbed for a hooking call. But, it was the home team who would break the tie, with Luke Pakulak sniping his eleventh of the season on a short handed goal.

Midway through the final frame, Brady Hunter would even things up again with his second point of the night. Vernon’s goaltender Ethan David would make eight stops to keep things tied heading into the extra frame.

Two minutes into the overtime, Adam Marshall would finish off a nifty passing play, as the Smoke Eaters would win, 3-2.

The loss dropped the Vipers to 20-18-2-4, as they sit seventh in the Interior Divison. The Smoke Eaters win now brings them to within seven points of Vernon in the standings.

Next up, Vernon starts a four game road-trip as they travel to the Kootenays this weekend, to do battle with the Cranbrook Bucks on Friday, Feb. 20, before a rematch against the Smoke Eaters the following night in Trail. The Vipers next home game isn’t until March 10.

