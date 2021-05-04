Vernon Vipers edge West Kelowna Warriors

Two second-period goals give Vipers 2-1 B.C. Hockey League pod win Monday, May 3, in Vernon

The Vernon Vipers officially prevented the West Kelowna Warriors from winning their three-team B.C. Hockey League pod Monday, May 3, at Kal Tire Place.

Logan Lorenz and Trey Taylor had second-period goals and James Porter Jr. stopped 21 of 22 shots as the Vipers edged the Warriors 2-1.

Vernon is 11-5-1-1 for 24 points with two games remaining. The Warriors have three games left and are 6-9-1-1 for 14 points.

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks sit in the middle of the pod at 9-5-2-1 for 21 points, and have three games left.

West Kelowna had the only offence in the opening period Monday as Porter Dawson deflected home a slap pass from Nick Ardanaz.

It was all Vipers in the second as they outshot the Warriors 17-10. They were able to equalize when Logan Lorenz put home a rebound off a Nick Kent point shot.

The Vipers kept up the pressure and it paid off in the dying seconds when Trey Taylor snapped home his first goal of the pod to make it 2-1 after two periods.

There was no scoring in the final frame.

Zachary Bennett made 32 saves for the Warriors, who take on the Silverbacks Wednesday, May 5. Salmon Arm plays Vernon Friday and West Kelowna again Saturday.

The Vipers and Warriors finish off the pod Sunday afternoon.

There are no playoffs in the BCHL due to COVID.

