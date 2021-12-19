A look of intensity is clearly written on Vernon Vipers forward Tyler Chan’s face as he tangles for position on a faceoff with former teammate Logan Lorenz during Vernon’s 2-1 BCHL win Saturday, Dec. 18, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)

A look of intensity is clearly written on Vernon Vipers forward Tyler Chan’s face as he tangles for position on a faceoff with former teammate Logan Lorenz during Vernon’s 2-1 BCHL win Saturday, Dec. 18, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)

Vernon Vipers end 2021 with victory

Ryan Shostak scores winner in third as Snakes edge Prince George 2-1 at Kal Tire Place

The Vernon Vipers rang out the 2021 portion of their B.C. Hockey League schedule with a much-needed win.

Less than 24 hours after getting thumped 6-0 in Penticton by the Interior Conference-leading Vees, and having just 13 shots on goal in the game, Vernon snapped a four-game losing skid with a 2-1 victory over the visiting Prince George Spruce Kings Saturday, Dec. 18, at Kal Tire Place.

John Herrington opened the scoring for Prince George in the first period, and former Spruce King Max Borovinskiy scored his first as a Viper on the powerplay to tie the game 1-1 in the second period (though the league scoresheet credits the goal to Luke Ashton).

Ryan Shostak would score the game-winner at 10:13 of the third period when his pass deflected off a Prince George player and past goalie Aaron Trotter.

Ethan David was sharp in goal for Vernon making 27 saves while Trotter finished with 21 stops.

The Vipers (7-12-3-3) enter their Christmas break in eighth place in the nine-team Interior Conference, one point behind the Wenatchee Wild who have two games in hand. The Spruce Kings are tied for fourth with the expansion Cranbrook Bucks, two points ahead of the sixth-place Trail Smoke Eaters.

Vernon is slated to ring in 2022 with the first of a home-and-home holiday afternoon series with the second-place Salmon Arm Silverbacks. The two rivals will play New Year’s Day, Saturday, Jan. 1, at 2 p.m. at Kal Tire Place, and again Sunday, Jan. 2, at 4 p.m. at the Shaw Centre.

