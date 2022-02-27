Vernon Vipers entertain Penticton Vees

It’s the final regular-season meeting between Okanagan rivals in B.C. Hockey League action Sunday, Feb. 27, in Vernon.
The Vipers host the Penticton Vees at Kal Tire Place. Faceoff is at 5 p.m.
The Vees have owned the regular-season series, having won the previous four matchups and have outscored the Snakes 18-8 in the four games.
Penticton (35-7-0-2) sits atop the Interior Conference standings with 72 points, four more than the Salmon Arm Silverbacks.
Vernon (21-16-4-3) can move into fifth place with a win Sunday which would put them one point ahead of the Cranbrook Bucks.
Both the Vipers and Vees are coming off Friday night victories. Vernon edged the hometown Trail Smoke Eaters 3-2 in a shootout while Penticton took care of the Merritt Centennials 5-2 at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.