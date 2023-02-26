Vernon Vipers extinguish Smoke Eaters, 3-1

Hank Cleaves’ two goal first period was enough to power Vernon to their 21st win of the year

Walker Erickson (#5) would score an insurance marker in the third period to wrap up a 3-1 victory over the Trail Smoke Eaters in BCHL action on Saturday night. (Vernon Vipers Photo)

Coming off a 6-5 loss to the Cranbrook Bucks on Friday, the Vernon Vipers were looking to get back in the win column with a battle against the Trail Smoke Eaters at Cominco Arena on Saturday night.

Halfway through the first, the Vipers first line would strike twice in a five minute span. Centerman Hank Cleaves potted his 10th and 11th of the season, off dimes from Reagan Milburn and Lee Parks, to run up a quick 2-0 lead.

The second period would end scoreless, as Vipers goalie Roan Clarke would stop all 17 shots in the frame, including the killing of two penalties.

Walker Erickson would put the game away later in the third with his 15th of the year on the power play for Vernon. Clarke’s shutout bid would unfortunately be denied with just under two minutes left, as the Smoke Eaters power play would strike, with Josh Schenk scoring his 10th of the year. That would be as far as Trail would come, as Vernon would walk out of Cominco Arena with a 3-1 victory.

Cleaves had three points on the night, while Clarke stopped 34 shots, for his 12th win of the year.

Vernon’s win stopped a mini three-game losing streak, as they move to 21-19-2-4 on the year, seventh in the Interior Division.

Next up for the Vipers is a doubleheader against the Spruce Kings in Prince George next weekend. They will be back at home on March 10th for four-straight at the Kal Tire Place.

