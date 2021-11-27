The Vernon Vipers fell 3-1 to the Prince George Spruce Kings Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (Lisa Mazurek Photography)

Vernon Vipers fall 3-1 to Prince George Spruce Kings

After scoring in the opening minute, the Vipers were stymied by goaltender Aaron Trotter

Luke Buss’ seventh goal of the year wasn’t enough to propel the Vernon Vipers past the Prince George Spruce Kings Friday night, Nov. 26.

The Spruce Kings won 3-1 at Kal Tire Place despite giving up the opening goal 29 seconds into the game, when a puck bouncing in the crease was shovelled home by Buss.

Prince George scored the equalizer midway through the first period on a goal from Simon Labelle. Vipers goaltender Ethan David made a glorious sprawling save in the final minute of the period to keep the game tied at 1-1 after one.

The Vipers were a step behind in the second period. Prince George took the lead just after a powerplay expired as Kilian McGregor-Bennett scored on a wrap-around for his second of the season. Then on a Vipers powerplay, Nick Rheaume scored a shorthanded goal to make it 3-1 Spruce Kings.

Reagan Milburn had a great chance to make it 3-2 but was denied by Spruce Kings goaltender Aaron Trotter, who held steady in the third period to secure the win.

The Vipers return to action Saturday night as they play host to the Penticton Vees for Retro Night. The puck drops at 6 p.m. at Kal Tire Place.

