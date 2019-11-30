The Vernon Vipers fell to the Surrey Eagles 4-3 at Kal Tire Place on Friday night. (Photo: Vernon Vipers)

Vernon Vipers fall to Surrey Eagles 4-3 at home

Matt Kowalski’s two goals weren’t enough to even the score at Kal Tire Place Friday night

Friday’s game between the Vernon Vipers and the Surrey Eagles affirmed at least one truth about Animal Kingdom: snakes don’t match up well against birds of prey.

That’s not to say the team hasn’t defied that analogy in the past; the Vipers won their previous matchup with Surrey this season a few weeks ago. But on Friday the Eagles made them pay on special teams, scoring on two of their three powerplays in the game while shutting down the Vipers’ three powerplay attempts, en route to a 4-3 victory at Kal Tire Place.

The teams were quick out of the gate with scoring chances developing at each end of the rink. The Eagles drew first blood with Cristophe Tellier tapping in a backdoor feed from Jimmy Darby for his 14th goal of the season. The Vipers answered with a goal of their own off the stick of Matt Kowalski, who found a bouncing puck in the slot and buried it 83 seconds after the Eagles goal.

Then on their 18th shot of the first period Dawson Holt fired a shot from the right circle to give the Vipers a 2-1 lead with just 27 seconds left on the clock.

In the second period Surrey goaltender Thomas Scarfone weathered an early storm generated by the Vipers’ offence. His play would prove pivotal, as the Eagles would go on to capitalize on a powerplay goal late in the period from Brandon Santa Juana, evening things at two goals apiece.

The Vipers continued to mount pressure midway through the third, but against the flow of play it was Surrey’s Brett Bliss who fired a point shot that pinballed around on its way to the net and found the twine.

But just eight seconds later Matt Kowalski cashed in some early Christmas magic, cutting down the left wing and sniping one over the blocker of Scarfone. It was a great individual effort and his second goal of the game. More importantly, it evened the score at 3-3.

The tying goal didn’t last long. The Eagles got the go-ahead on another powerplay goal, and on yet another unfortunate bounce. A puck bouncing around in the slot area landed on the stick of Surrey’s Christophe Tellier who knew exactly what to do with it.

The Vipers dropped to fifth in their division with the loss though they have two games in hand over the Wenatchee Wild who lead them by two points in the Interior.

The Vipers are in Salmon Arm for a game against the Silverbacks Saturday night. The puck drops at 6 p.m. at the Shaw Centre.

READ MORE: Knights hold onto first-period lead, win 2-1 over Summerland Steam

READ MORE: Hockey reckoning amid renewed call for independent body to probe abuse

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Knights hold onto first-period lead, win 2-1 over Summerland Steam
Next story
Vernon Panthers romp to second straight AA BC football crown

Just Posted

Coldstream school seventh-best in province; York House wins B.C. gold

Kal Lakers avenge loss to Summerland in Okanagan finals by beating Rockets for seventh place

Vernon’s Seaton Sonics miss out on volleyball medal

Team finishes fourth at B.C. AAA senior girls finals; VSS 8th, VCS 6th and Seaton boys 11th

Vernon Panthers romp to second straight AA BC football crown

Panthers capture second BC title in as many years by rolling the Langley Saints 43-14

VIDEO: Kamloops man tells emotional story of crash that left him paralyzed

Tory Jones was involved in a serious car accident just west of Vernon in July

Vernon Vipers fall to Surrey Eagles 4-3 at home

Matt Kowalski’s two goals weren’t enough to even the score at Kal Tire Place Friday night

VIDEO: Taxi cruises in bike lane as it drives over Vancouver bridge

The taxi appears to be driving southbound over the Cambie Street Bridge

Whistleblower law protects public employees, B.C. Ombudsperson says

Fired health researchers case prompts new protection for reporting

Tory deputy leader apologizes for comparing Pride, St. Patrick’s Day parades

Leader Andrew Scheer has not participated in any Pride parades

Ottawa cites salmon species extinction risk in call for input on slide response

Ottawa is prepared to spend between $10 million and $30 million on the project

B.C. forest industry facing uncertain future as mills close across province

Finance Ministry budget numbers show forest revenues are down 11 per cent so far this year

Land in Summerland was owned by Pierres

Johnny Pierre settled in the area in 1886 and recored the land as a reserve

Pearson has 4 points as Canucks roll to 5-2 win over Oilers

Vancouver snaps three-game losing skid

More support needed for Penticton family with severely autistic daughter

Vikki Holmberg said they need to raise $26,000 annually for Ava’s treatment

‘We’re really excited’: New chairlift at Revelstoke Mountain Resort opens

It’s the first day of skiing at the resort

Most Read