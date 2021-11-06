The Vernon Vipers fell 3-2 in overtime to the Wenatchee Wild Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (Lisa Mazurek Photography)

The Vernon Vipers fell 3-2 in overtime to the Wenatchee Wild Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (Lisa Mazurek Photography)

Vernon Vipers falter in OT for second straight game

The Vipers feell to the Wenatchee Wild 3-2 in overtime Friday night

A late game-tying goal was enough to take the Vernon Vipers to overtime Friday night, but no further as the Wenatchee Wild won that night’s game 3-2 at Kal Tire Place.

The game was scoreless through the first two periods. Flashing forward to the third, Vipers forward Ryan Shostak opened the scoring off a set-up from Ayden Third just past the seven minute mark of the period.

The Wild answered with two goals in a span of 30 seconds: Quinn Emerson scored on a 2-on-1 opportunity before Owen Bohn jumped on a rebound to make it 2-1 Wild.

With just two minutes remaining, Luke Buss drove the net and put home a centring pass from Reagan Milburn to even the score at two apiece.

Cade Stibbe was the overtime hero after he pounced on a strange bounce off the end glass to give his team the 3-2 road victory.

It was the second straight OT loss for the Vipers, who fell to the Salmon Arm Silverbacks 5-4 on Thursday, Nov. 3.

The Snakes return to action tonight (Nov. 6) as they take on the Wild for the back half of the two game set. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Tomasino nets winner as Nashville Predators rally to edge Vancouver Canucks 3-2

READ MORE: Masoli throws TD pass as Tiger-Cats down B.C. Lions 26-18 to clinch CFL playoff berth

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

BCHLVernon Vipers

Previous story
Tomasino nets winner as Nashville Predators rally to edge Vancouver Canucks 3-2

Just Posted

(DriveBC)
UPDATE: Vehicle incident on Highway 97A near Enderby has been cleared

The Vernon Vipers fell 3-2 in overtime to the Wenatchee Wild Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (Lisa Mazurek Photography)
Vernon Vipers falter in OT for second straight game

Firefighters responded to a structure fire in Vernon’s downtown core late Friday night, Nov. 5, 2021. (City of Vernon photo)
Firefighters douse late-night structure fire in downtown Vernon

The Forever Home Sanctuary is benefitting from an online fundraiser thanks to the Horsey Ladies Okanagan. (Angie Loakimidou photo)
Okanagan fundraiser helps build animal sanctuary