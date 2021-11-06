Vernon Vipers falter in OT for second straight game

The Vipers feell to the Wenatchee Wild 3-2 in overtime Friday night

The Vernon Vipers fell 3-2 in overtime to the Wenatchee Wild Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (Lisa Mazurek Photography)

A late game-tying goal was enough to take the Vernon Vipers to overtime Friday night, but no further as the Wenatchee Wild won that night’s game 3-2 at Kal Tire Place.

The game was scoreless through the first two periods. Flashing forward to the third, Vipers forward Ryan Shostak opened the scoring off a set-up from Ayden Third just past the seven minute mark of the period.

The Wild answered with two goals in a span of 30 seconds: Quinn Emerson scored on a 2-on-1 opportunity before Owen Bohn jumped on a rebound to make it 2-1 Wild.

With just two minutes remaining, Luke Buss drove the net and put home a centring pass from Reagan Milburn to even the score at two apiece.

Cade Stibbe was the overtime hero after he pounced on a strange bounce off the end glass to give his team the 3-2 road victory.

It was the second straight OT loss for the Vipers, who fell to the Salmon Arm Silverbacks 5-4 on Thursday, Nov. 3.

The Snakes return to action tonight (Nov. 6) as they take on the Wild for the back half of the two game set. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Tomasino nets winner as Nashville Predators rally to edge Vancouver Canucks 3-2

READ MORE: Masoli throws TD pass as Tiger-Cats down B.C. Lions 26-18 to clinch CFL playoff berth

Brendan Shykora

BCHLVernon Vipers