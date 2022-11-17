Vernon Vipers forward to play in All-Star tourney

Reagan Milburn selected for BCHL event, fans vote to select further players

Vernon Vipers forward Reagan Milburn (left) is among the initial 18 skaters chosen to participate in the B.C. Hockey League’s first 3-on-3 outdoor tournament Jan. 21 in Penticton. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)

Vernon Vipers forward Reagan Milburn is among the initial 18 skaters that will participate in the B.C. Hockey League’s 3-on-3 outdoor All-Star Tournament on Jan. 21 in Penticton.

The list was unveiled Thursday, Nov. 17.

The game was supposed to have been played in January 2022 but was cancelled because of COVID.

After a poll was conducted with all 18 BCHL head coaches, one skater from each team was voted onto the roster as part of the league’s 60th Anniversary celebration.

Milburn is currently tied for third in Vipers’ scoring with six goals and five assists for 11 points in 17 games played.

An additional six skaters and all four goalie spots will be determined by a fan vote, starting Monday, Nov. 21.

The format for the tournament is:

• 3-on-3;

• Played on a newly built outdoor rink in downtown Penticton;

• Four teams of six skaters and one goalie (two teams per conference);

• Round-robin format;

• Top two teams face off in the championship game.

The all-stars will also participate in a skills competition earlier in the day with events including hardest shot, accuracy and more.

The process for the fan vote to fill out the remaining roster spots, as well as the list players eligible for the vote, will be unveiled at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21.

Watch the BCHL social media accounts and the league website for details on how to vote.

The Vipers are in Surrey Friday, Nov. 18, and visit the Coquitlam Express Saturday, Nov. 19.

BCHLVernon Vipers