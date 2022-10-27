Vernon Vipers goalie Roan Clarke has committed to Dartmouth College, the team announced Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Vernon Vipers photo)

Vernon Vipers goalie commits to Dartmouth College

Roan Clarke has played 52 games for the Vipers over three seasons

Vernon Vipers goaltender Roan Clarke has committed to Dartmouth College.

Currently in his third season with the Vipers, Clarke has suited up for 52 career BC Hockey League games with 25 victories, a 2.87 goals against average, a .909 save percentage and two career shutouts. He has a 3-3 record with the Vipers this season.

“Roan is a tireless worker who is well received by his teammates,” said Vipers head coach and GM Jason McKee. “He has worked at his craft and is very deserving of the opportunity to continue his academic and athletics at a great educational university and hockey program.”

Dartmouth College is an Ivy League research university that has an NCAA Division 1 hockey program and is a member of the Eastern College Athletic Conference. The team plays at the Thompson Arena in Hanover, New Hampshire.

“I’m very excited to be joining such a historic school and program,” said Clarke. “I believe that Dartmouth will provide me with the best opportunity to develop as a hockey player and person. I’d like to thank my family, teammates, coaches, staff and everyone else involved within the organization to help me reach this goal.”

Clarke will join former Vernon Viper Cam MacDonald, who started his freshman year at Dartmouth this season.

