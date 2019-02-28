Vernon Vipers goalie Aidan Porter makes a dramatic save in traffic in a game earlier this season. Porter was named to the B.C. Hockey League’s year-end all-rookie team. (Morning Star - file photo)

Vernon Vipers goalie named to all-rookie team

Aidan Porter earns nod as B.C. Hockey League hands out year-end honours

Vernon Vipers goalie Aidan Porter has been named goalie on the B.C. Hockey League’s all-rookie team.

Porter, 19, a native of Boston who has a scholarship to Princeton University, appeared in 40 of the Vipers’ 58 games this season. He compiled a 19-17 record with four shutouts, a goals against average of 2.59 and a .908 save percentage.

Porter is joined on the all-rookie team by forwards Kent Johnson (Trail), Kevin Wall and Matt Holmes (both with Chilliwack) and defencemen Nick Bochen (Prince George) and Pito Walton (Coquitlam).

The league announced its first- and second-team league all-stars Thursday.

First Team

F – Alex Newhook, Victoria Grizzlies

F – Ryan Brushett, Powell River Kings

F – Kevin Wall, Chilliwack Chiefs

D – Carter Berger, Victoria Grizzlies

D – James Miller, Penticton Vees

G – Jack LaFontaine, Penticton Vees

Second Team

F – Mike Hardman, West Kelowna Warriors

F – Nick Granowicz, Merritt Centennials

F – Matt Holmes, Chilliwack Chiefs

D – Layton Ahac, Prince George Spruce Kings

D – Aiden Hansen-Bukata, Nanaimo Clippers

G – Logan Neaton, Prince George Spruce Kings

The Vipers were shut out of the league awards this season. Winners were announced earlier this week.

Vern Dye Memorial Trophy – Most Valuable Player

Alex Newhook – forward – Victoria Grizzlies;

Bruce Allison Memorial Trophy – Rookie of the Year

Alexander Campbell – forward – Victoria Grizzlies;

Top Defenceman

James Miller – Penticton Vees;

Top Goaltender

Jack LaFontaine – Penticton Vees;

Bob Fenton Trophy – Most Sportsmanlike Player

Mike Hardman – forward – West Kelowna Warriors;

Joe Tennant Memorial Trophy – Coach of the Year

Joe Martin – Merritt Centennials;

The non-voting awards this season are as follows:

Brett Hull Trophy – Top Scorer

Alex Newhook – Victoria Grizzlies – 38 goals, 64 assists, 102 points;

Wally Forslund Trophy – Top Goalie Tandem (lowest combined goals-against average)

Jack LaFontaine and Derek Krall – Penticton Vees – combine 2.33 GAA.

The Vipers and Salmon Arm Silverbacks begin their Interior Conference best-of-seven first-round playoff series Friday at Kal Tire Place (7 p.m.). Game 2 is Saturday in Vernon at KTP (6 p.m.).

The rest of the series looks like this:

Game 3 – March 4th at Salmon Arm 7:00 p.m.;

Game 4 – March 6th at Salmon Arm 7:00 p.m.;

*Game 5 – March 8th at Vernon 7:00 p.m.;

*Game 6 – March 9th at Salmon Arm 7:00 p.m.;

*Game 7 – March 11th at Vernon 7:00 p.m.

Previous story
Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights
Next story
Lumby skier swoops to Games silver

Just Posted

Accident on Vernon’s Hospital Hill slows traffic

At least three, possibly four, vehicles in fender-bender style crash before 5 p.m. near 16th Avenue

Vernon gallery sparks food sovereignty dialogue

A community conversation on food sovereignty is March 1

UPDATE: Break and enter suspect confronted by home owner, owner attacked

RCMP in Lake Country narrow search for U-Haul truck used

Vernon’s Browns Socialhouse owner lauded for community support

Gerran Thorhaug is Kalamalka Rotary’s Vocational Award recipient

Lumby skier swoops to Games silver

Logan Leach captures silver medal for B.C. in para-alpine men’s slalom

B.C. MP apologizes for ‘inappropriate’ comments about Jody Wilson-Raybould

Jati Sidhu suggested the former attorney-general’s father was ‘pulling the strings’

RCMP in Merritt, B.C., seek dash-cam video in disappearance of cowboy Ben Tyner

He was last seen Jan. 26

Kids join forces to rescue eight-year-old boy dangling from chairlift in B.C.

Boys rewarded with season passes to the mountain

Horgan says he may ‘run the other way’ if asked about Sir John A. Macdonald statue

Leader jokes about controversial statue during press conference

B.C. caregivers to get increase for housing developmentally disabled

Family member pay nearly doubles, making it same as foster parents

Wilkinson under fire for appearing out of touch amid B.C.’s rental crisis

The Opposition leader recounted his time as a renter while critizing the NDP’s rental protections

YouTube suspends comments on videos of kids

Change comes after reports of inappropriate comments

Beer league brawl in West Kelowna blows up on social media

A video of the Feb. 17 incident went viral with pick-ups from TSN, and Jay and Dan

FortisBC to move to flat electricity rate by 2023

Utility to gradually reduce and increase necessary rates over next five years

Most Read