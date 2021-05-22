The BC Hockey League announced the end-of-season award winners in the 2021 Vernon pod Friday, May 21, 2021. (BCHL photo)

The BC Hockey League announced the end-of-season award winners in the 2021 Vernon pod Friday, May 21, 2021. (BCHL photo)

Vernon Vipers goalie stops Salmon Arm sweep of BCHL pod awards

Silverbacks forward Simon Tassy wins MVP, James Porter Jr. named best goaltender in Vernon pod

In a season no player is likely to prefer over past ‘normal’ seasons — one without a Fred Page Cup — the Vernon Vipers made it work in 2021.

And while the second-place Salmon Arm Silverbacks nearly swept the individual’s awards (if not for yet another ‘save’ from goaltender James Porter Jr.) it was the Vipers as a team who took home the one-shot title of Vernon Pod Champions with a 13-5-2 record.

The BC Hockey League has been doling out the award winners in each of the five pods in the pandemic-shortened season, saving the Vernon pod announcements for last (May 21).

Twenty-year-old Silverbacks sensation, Simon Tassy, was named the MVP of the pod and also took home the award for top scorer. The six-foot-one Montreal native notched a league-leading 18 goals and added nine assists in the mere 20 games played this season.

The Silverbacks also boast having the best rookie of the pod. That award went to Noah Serdachny, who registered 24 points in 20 games to start his BCHL career.

Vipers goaltender James Porter Jr. made 196 stops against Salmon Arm on the year, before preventing the team from sweeping the individual categories Friday. He was named the pod’s best goalie with his 9-3 record and .918 save percentage.

READ MORE: Vernon Vipers thrilled with pod win

In other player news this week, the Vipers announced defenceman Nick Kent has committed to Mercyhurst University in the NCAA for the 2022-23 season, meaning he’ll be back for a third campaign with the Vipers next season.

“It’s very rewarding to see all Nick’s hard work and dedication pay off after such a hard year with the pandemic,” said Vipers GM and head coach Jason McKee in a Wednesday announcement. “He’s earned this opportunity and our staff looks forward to continuing to work with Nick next season before he makes the jump to college hockey.”

READ MORE: Vancouver Canucks to be ‘aggressive’ in free agency, trades this off-season: GM

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

 

hockeyVernon Vipers

Previous story
Vancouver Canucks to be ‘aggressive’ in free agency, trades this off-season: GM

Just Posted

The BC Hockey League announced the end-of-season award winners in the 2021 Vernon pod Friday, May 21, 2021. (BCHL photo)
Vernon Vipers goalie stops Salmon Arm sweep of BCHL pod awards

Silverbacks forward Simon Tassy wins MVP, James Porter Jr. named best goaltender in Vernon pod

Steven Derrickson was reported missing by friends and family on May 20. RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in finding him. (RCMP)
Missing West Kelowna man last spotted near Salmon Arm

Steven Derrickson reported missing by friends and family on May 20

(BC Wildfire Dashboard)
Two new wildfires emerge near Peachland, Salmon Arm

Both fires cropped up on Saturday, with each suspected to be caused by a person

Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo took a moment in the legislature to honour Salmon Arm "volunteer extraordinaire" Petronella Peach, who died unexpectedly on Monday, May 17, 2021. (Greg Kyllo photo/Facebook)
MLA Greg Kyllo honours Salmon Arm’s late ‘volunteer extraordinaire’

Kyllo took time in the legislature to honour Petronella Peach, who died unexpectedly on Monday

Trans-Canada Highway and Hillside Way, Kamloops. (Corco Highways photo)
UPDATE: Highway 1 reopens after pedestrian struck in Kamloops Saturday morning

Police closed the westbound lanes following 7:30 a.m. incident

Ranchero resident Cody Krabbendam proudly displays the Lifesaving Society awards he recently received for a rescuing another boy while swimming at Sicamous Beach in July 2020. (Contributed)
Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

Here’s a quick roundup of the stories that made headlines across the Okanagan, from May 16 to 21

The Cactus Court housing property was intended to have zero barriers for accessibility, but the door sills are visibly above the outer layer of concrete. It is one of the issues that BC Housing is currently looking to have corrected. (Brennan Phillips - Keremeos Review)
BC Housing weighs potential fall opening for overdue South Okanagan projects

The two affordable housing developments were originally set to open June 2020

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Five recent flights into Kelowna contained COVID-19 cases

The flights occurred between May 11 to 16

Osoyoos Elementary School (Google Maps)
Positive COVID-19 case at South Okanagan elementary school

The school is currently the only one in the district on the Interior Health list

(Black Press Media file photo)
Fire at Kelowna retirement home displaces 46 residents

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time but is not considered suspicious in nature

(Black Press Media file)
West Kelowna RCMP arrests 24 people for shoplifting

Additional arrests were made for other offences such as possession of a stolen car and drug trafficking

In this image provided by Apple, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, appears in a scene from “The Me You Can’t See.” (Apple via AP)
‘I was afraid’: Prince Harry reveals his journey with mental health

He describes instances of feeling helpless as a young boy while riding in the car with his mother, Princess Diana, who cried as they were surrounded by paparazzi

A ground worker wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 unloads lobsters from a WestJet Airlines flight at Vancouver International Airport. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
More than 500 WestJet employees unionize in Vancouver and Calgary

Workers said a change in workplace culture after the airline’s sale was a big part of the organization efforts

Rescue crews search for a missing diver in Okanagan Lake at Hot Sands Beach by the William R. Bennett Bridge on Sunday, May 16. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)
Search for missing Okanagan Lake diver continues

RCMP is asking Okanagan Lake users to stay away from the W.R. Bennett Bridge

Most Read