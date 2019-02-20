Morning Star file photo

Vernon Vipers host Coquitlam Express

Last home game of the BCHL season has huge significance for Vipers

The Vernon Vipers close out their B.C. Hockey League regular season home schedule with a date against the Mainland Division’s Coquitlam Express.

Game time is 7 p.m. at Kal Tire Place.

The game means nothing for the Express (27-23-3-3) in terms of playoff positioning. They’ll finish in third place in the Mainland Division and will meet the Prince George Spruce Kings in the first round of the playoffs starting next week.

The Express beat the Vipers 4-1 on Nov. 2 in Coquitlam in their only other meeting this season.

The game means everything for the Vipers (25-21-7-3), who will hand out their season-ending team awards on the ice following the game.

Going into Wednesday’s contest, the Vipers are in fourth place in the Interior Division with 60 points with two games left, meaning they’re in position for home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

They can’t catch the third-place Wenatchee Wild. They have a one-point lead on the fifth-place Salmon Arm Silverbacks – the team they could face in the opening round of the post-season.

Salmon Arm has two games left, both against the Penticton Vees, who sit tied for first place with the Merritt Centennials. Penticton has a game in hand on the Cents.

The West Kelowna Warriors are sixth with 55 points. They can’t catch Vernon but could overtake Salmon Arm if they win their final two games against the Trail Smoke Eaters.

The Smokies are seventh with 54 points but have those two large games remain against the Warriors.

Vernon will finish the season Saturday at Merritt. The Centennials play Friday in Langley.

Penticton has three games left; two this weekend with Salmon Arm and a game Wednesday at home against Wenatchee, the defending league champion Wild’s final regular season game.

RELATED: Vernon Vipers, Express to play in BCHL final

What’s known at this point is this:

* The Interior Division champion will play the Cowichan Valley Capitals in the first round of the playoffs. The Capitals will finish fifth in the Island Division and cross-over into the Interior.

* The Wild will finish third in the Interior and play the sixth-place team.

* The defending Royal Bank Cup champion Chilliwack Chiefs finished first overall and will play the Langley Rivermen in the first round.

* The Island Division matchups have the division-winning Victoria Grizzlies playing the Alberni Valley Bulldogs, and the Powell River Kings facing the Nanaimo Clippers.

* The Surrey Eagles are the only team not to make the BCHL playoffs.

The winners of the Island and Mainland Divisions will meet in a league semifinal. The winner advances to the Fred Page Cup final to take on the winner of the Interior Division.

The 2019 Chevrolet BCHL Playoffs will start on Friday, March 1. Each round will be a best-of-seven series with the higher-seeded team in each matchup determining the schedule (2-3-2 or 2-2-1-1-1, for example).


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Armstrong curlers take championship
Next story
Tonight’s sporting event costs more than the Super Bowl, and Obama is going

Just Posted

Cougar “living” next door to Vernon elementary school

Conservation Office has been alerted and monitoring large cat

2019 Young Stars Tournament in Okanagan cancelled

Lack of NHL teams participating led to the cancellation, may return in future years

City of Vernon provides off-, on-leash dog-walking guidance map

Marshall Field has areas where you can and can’t walk dogs off-leash

Police seize bottles of grapefruit vodka from wanted man’s snow-pants

A man was arrested in a Save On Foods parking lot in… Continue reading

Vernon needle clean-up program starts in spring

Folks on Spokes will take calls on discarded needles and come and take them away safely

Eric Carle’s Hungry Caterpillar crawls to Vernon

No shushing for this kids show

B.C. Seniors Advocate questions labour shortage in care homes

Are there really no workers, or are care aide wages too low?

Crash near Walmart intersection in Salmon Arm slows Highway 1 traffic

Crews respond to what appeared to be two-vehicle crash

B.C. business groups worry about looming economic decline in wake of NDP budget

The party’s second government budget focused on plenty of spending, business advocates say

Remembering Nirvana on Cobain’s 52 birthday

Nirvana played one show in Victoria on March 8, 1991 at the Forge

Missing Surrey snowshoer caught in avalanche found dead on Vancouver mountain

North Shore Rescue resumed its search today after efforts were temporarily halted Tuesday due to snowstorm

Man injured in police shooting near Nelson has died: B.C. police watchdog

The death follows an incident in Bonnington on Feb. 13

Kamloops police make arrests in kidnapping and murder cases

A drug war is taking place in Kamloops causing an increase in violent crime

Experts urge caution after 10 human-triggered avalanches across B.C.

One man is still stuck after avalanche on south coast

Most Read