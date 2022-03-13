The Vernon Vipers entertain the Cranbrook Bucks in BCHL Sunday afternoon action at Kal Tire Place Sunday, March 13. Game time is 2 p.m. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)

Vernon Vipers host Cranbrook

BCHL action Sunday, March 13, 2 p.m. at Kal Tire Place; Vipers trail fifth-place Bucks by five points

The Vernon Vipers will look to move closer to fifth-place Cranbrook in the B.C. Hockey League’s Interior Conference as they host the expansion Bucks today, Sunday, March 13.

Game time is 2 p.m. Pacific at Kal Tire Place.

Vernon (23-19-4-3) is five points back of Cranbrook (27-19-2-2). The Vipers have five games remaining the regular season, Cranbrook has four.

It’s the last of six regular-season meetings between the two teams. Vernon has won three of the first five, but the Bucks are 2-1 at Kal Tire Place.

Vernon is coming off a 5-1 loss in Prince George Friday night, March 11, while the Bucks doubled up the Merritt Centennials 6-3 on home ice Friday.

