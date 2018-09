It’s a weekend doubleheader at home in the B.C. Hockey League for the Vernon Vipers.

The Snakes entertain the West Kelowna Warriors Friday at 7 p.m. at Kal Tire Place. Both teams are 1-1.

The Trail Smoke Eaters (1-0-1) visit Vernon Saturday for a 6 p.m. faceoff. The Smokies host the Salmon Arm Silverbacks (1-0) Friday.

The league hosts its annual Showcase Event in Chilliwack next week. Vernon will face the Nanaimo Clippers Thursday, and take on the Surrey Eagles Saturday.