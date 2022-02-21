Vernon Vipers look to crown Spruce Kings

BCHL Family Day action in Vernon starts at 2 p.m. at Kal Tire Place, Vernon vs Prince George

There’s B.C. Hockey League action at Kal Tire Place in Vernon on Family Day, Monday, Feb. 21.

The Vernon Vipers entertain the Prince George Spruce Kings.

Game time is 2 p.m.

It’s the seventh and final meeting of the regular-season between the two clubs that met in the last Fred Page Cup championship final in 2019, won by the Spruce Kings in a four-game sweep.

If the playoffs were to start this week, the Snakes (19-16-4-3) and Spruce Kings (25-9-3-6) would meet in the first round. Prince George is currently in third place in the nine-team Interior Conference while the Vipers are sixth.

The top-eight teams make it to the post-season with the top seed playing the eighth seed, 2 vs 7, 3 vs 6 and 4 vs 5 in the opening round.

Vernon has won four of the first six meetings this season, including the last three. Each game, save for one, has been decided by one goal (the other was a 3-1 Prince George victory in Vernon).

The Spruce Kings are looking to go 3-0 on their southern weekend road swing. Prince George beat the Silverbacks 3-1 in Salmon Arm Friday, and edged the Vees 3-2 in Penticton Saturday.

Vernon is coming off a 5-1 loss to the Wild in Wenatchee Thursday night.

