The Trail Smoke Eaters will look to make it five straight wins over Vernon as they visit the Vipers Sunday at 2 p.m. at Kal Tire Place. (Morning Star file photo)

Vernon Vipers look to snap Smokies skid

Trail pays visit to Kal Tire Place Sunday having won last four meetings between two teams

The Vernon Vipers can vault into third place in the B.C. Hockey League’s Interior Division Sunday afternoon.

Or they could move into a fourth-place tie.

Or they could stay where they are, in fifth place.

The Snakes host the second-place Trail Smoke Eaters (33-14-2-2-1) at 2 p.m. at Kal Tire Place. It’s the final regular season meeting between the two clubs. Trail has won the last four games, including a 5-1 decision at home in January.

Vernon (27-22-2-1) has 57 points, one back of the Wenatchee Wild and two behind the Salmon Arm Silverbacks. Both teams are idle Sunday. The Smokies have a 12-point lead on the Gorillas and are 11 points back of the division-leading Penticton Vees.

The Vipers lost 3-2 at home Friday to the Nanaimo Clippers.

READ MORE: Vernon Vipers clipped by Nanaimo

After the game is a chance to Skate With The Vipers.

The Vipers have five games left after Sunday including a date in Wenatchee against the Wild on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, and three games with the sixth-place West Kelowna Warriors. The other match is against the Merritt Centennials, who have been eliminated from the playoff race.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Flames snap Vancouver’s 9-game home winning streak with 6-2 triumph

Just Posted

Vernon Vipers look to snap Smokies skid

Trail pays visit to Kal Tire Place Sunday having won last four meetings between two teams

Vernon’s Tronson Road fixed after sewer line break

City crew spend most of Saturday repairing break; no service interruption

North Okanagan Knights host Princeton

KIJHL: Knights trying to forget 12-1 defeat Saturday in Revelstoke

Vernon rallying behind Falkland’s bid for Kraft Hockeyville 2020

City encourages residents to support the neighbouring community online

Vernon nightclub hosting sensual drag show on Valentine’s weekend

Feb. 15 event co-presented by renowned local drag performer Freida Whales

VIDEO: From Pitt to ‘1917,’ what to anticipate at Sunday’s Oscars

Pre-show begins at 6:30 p.m. ET

Apex ski resort warns enthusiasts after backcountry avalanches

Multiple avalanches were reported on Saturday after record snowfall hit the slopes.

On 10th anniversary of Vancouver Olympics, public figures reflect on mixed legacy

Despite Olympic Village going into receivership, Games brought Canada Line, safer Sea-to-Sky Highway

Flames snap Vancouver’s 9-game home winning streak with 6-2 triumph

Dube has 3 points as Calgary powers past Canucks

Ice was once harvested in Summerland

Before refrigeration, is was taken from area lakes

Chilliwack dog in New York vying for top spot at 144th annual Westminster dog show

Bella is the only German shepherd from B.C. competing this weekend

The fear of selling a century-old home in B.C.

Homeowner worries a piece of Abbotsford’s heritage will be lost if lot is redeveloped

Kamloops sculptor casting Canada’s forefathers in bronze

Four of Canada’s early prime ministers will be cast in bronze at a shop in Knutsford, B.C.

B.C. VIEWS: The glacial pace of resource development

As delays continue, costs climb and confusion reigns

Most Read