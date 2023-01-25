Hank Cleaves (26) and the Vernon Vipers take on Ryan Hopkins (4), goalie Luca Di Pasquo and the Penticton Vees in BCHL action Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Kal Tire Place. Game time is 7 p.m. (Black Press file photo)

Vernon Vipers look to vanquish Penticton Vees

Longtime BCHL Interior rivals meet for fourth time this season Wednesday, Jan. 25, in Vernon

The Penticton Vees look to continue their domination of the Vernon Vipers Wednesday, Jan. 25, in the North Okanagan.

The league- and Interior Conference-leading Vees begin a four-game road swing paying a visit to the Snakes in B.C. Hockey League play at Kal Tire Place. Game time is 7 p.m.

Penticton has won the last eight meetings between the two longtime rivals – including all three meetings this season – and are 17-2-2 against the Vipers over the past 21 contests.

The two teams rang in 2023 with a New Year’s Day matinee in Vernon, won by the Vees, 6-3, in their latest battle.

At 32-3-0, Penticton is 15 points clear of the second-place Cranbrook Bucks in the Interior Conference. The two teams meet Saturday, Jan. 28, in the East Kootenays. Cranbrook has 49 points, five more than the third-place West Kelowna Warriors.

Vernon currently sits in sixth place in the conference with a record of 16-15-0-4. The Snakes are only two points behind the fifth-place Salmon Arm Silverbacks, and three points back of the Prince George Spruce Kings.

The Vipers, however, are only one point ahead of the seventh-place Wenatchee Wild. Vernon visits Washington state for a pair of games with the Wild this Friday and Saturday, Jan. 27 and 28.

Penticton will visit the Surrey Eagles Friday, Feb. 3, and the Victoria Grizzlies Saturday, Feb. 4, before returning to entertain the Coquitlam Express Friday, Feb. 10, at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

BCHL

