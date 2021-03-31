Hunter Donohoe, Trey Taylor, Tyler Carpendale and Seth Bafaro have been named to the Vernon Vipers’ leadership group for the shortened 2021 ‘Pod Season.’ (Vipers photo)

Hunter Donohoe, Trey Taylor, Tyler Carpendale and Seth Bafaro have been named to the Vernon Vipers’ leadership group for the shortened 2021 ‘Pod Season.’ (Vipers photo)

Vernon Vipers name leadership group for BCHL Pod Season

Hunter Donohoe, Trey Taylor, Tyler Carpendale and Seth Bafaro will each wear a letter ‘A’

Pod Season is on in the B.C. Hockey League, and the Vernon Vipers have named the leadership group that will lead them through a schedule like no other.

The Vipers announced four players who will wear an ‘A’ patch during the shortened 2021 season: Hunter Donohoe, Trey Taylor, Tyler Carpendale and Seth Bafaro.

“This is a unique situation, where we will be playing a lot of hockey in a short period of time,” said Vipers head coach and GM Jason McKee. “There will be ups and downs and we feel the experience these players have will really help our group.”

The Vipers won’t ice a captain during this BCHL season that’s been severely shortened by the pandemic. The Vipers will play 20 games from Friday (April 2) to May 9. Vernon is one of five pod cities and will host games against Salmon Arm and West Kelowna at Kal Tire Place.

READ MORE: Vernon Vipers draw Salmon Arm, West Kelowna in BCHL pod

Donohoe joined the team in November last season, potting two goals and nine assists before adding three points in five playoff games.

“Hunter has really grown and developed as a player,” said McKee. “He’s the type of player who our younger guys gravitate to. That trait will be extremely important in the next six weeks.”

Donohoe called it an honour to be chosen for a leadership role on a team with lots of jump.

“I believe every guy in the room has battled this year for us to get a chance to play and we are all excited to get back on the ice,” he said.

Taylor has amassed more than 120 games in a Vipers jersey, now in his third season with the team, and his coach feels he’s ready to fill the role of the team’s top senior players from last season.

“Trey has had the chance to learn from some spectacular leaders like Jagger Williamson and Connor Marritt,” says Jason McKee.” This is the next step in his development.”

The 19-year-old defenceman has 30 points in 105 regular season games with the Vipers. the Pod Season could be his last games in a Vipers uniform as he’s committed to Clarkson University in the NCAA in 2021-22.

He said the main thing is not to let the ‘A’ on the uniform change you as a player, or a person.

“I think when someone is recognized and gets a letter and changes the way they play or changes who they are it defeats the purpose of the letter,” Taylor said. “I want to continue to be me; laugh, joke and have fun playing this amazing game. I am excited for this process and more importantly get the chance to play.”

The Vipers haven’t had as long a look at Carpendale, who joined the team late last season, but the forward who spent the last three seasons in the higher-level Western Hockey League (WHL) has made his impact felt in his limited time with the Vipers.

Coach McKee called Carpendale a leader on and off the ice who can be a “tone setter” for this squad.

Carpendale said he’s up for the challenge.

“I’m looking forward to getting things going. It’s an honour to be a part of this leadership group.”

Barafo is the only player of the four who hasn’t yet played a game for the Vipers. However, his point total in his five WHL seasons speak for itself.

“Seth has seen a lot of things in his career,” McKee said. “This shortened season will see a lot of challenges and his experiences should help our team.”

“It’s a huge honour to be a part of this leadership group,” said Bafaro. “Everyone has been waiting a long time to get to this point. We’ve got to come together and get off to a good start.”

The Vipers will open up the 2021 Pod Season on Good Friday (April 2) at 7 p.m. when they take on the Salmon Arm Silverbacks.

READ MORE: Vernon Vipers add defenceman, sign three players

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

BCHLhockeyVernon Vipers

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canucks-Flames NHL game postponed with 2 Vancouver players in COVID-19 protocol

Just Posted

Hunter Donohoe, Trey Taylor, Tyler Carpendale and Seth Bafaro have been named to the Vernon Vipers’ leadership group for the shortened 2021 ‘Pod Season.’ (Vipers photo)
Vernon Vipers name leadership group for BCHL Pod Season

Hunter Donohoe, Trey Taylor, Tyler Carpendale and Seth Bafaro will each wear a letter ‘A’

Dr. Tanner Udenberg shows the difference between Vernon Optometry's Clear AF anti-fog coating, right, to a regular anti-glare coating, left. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
Vernon optometrists ‘fight the fog’ with unique coating

Vernon Optometry first in Canada to use anti-fog lens coating, made in-house

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine is shown at a vaccine clinic during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Interior Health reports 64 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

One more person has died from the virus, bringing the region’s death toll to 115

The District of Lake Country will use development cost charge funds to purchase property on Woodsdale Road beside Beasley Park for more community park space centrally located. (File photo)
Lake Country dips into development charges to purchase property

Land centrally located on Woodsdale Road beside Beasley Park will give community centrally located park space

Sun Country Cycle lead mechanic Josh Koble presents the newly installed tool station in Ranger Park to Shylo Orchard, Vernon BMX track president Friday, on March 26. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)
WATCH: Tool station keeps Vernon BMX riders on track

Sun Country Cycle installs fourth fix-it station at Ranger Park

Williams Lake resident Hattie Deyo captured this photograph of a rare white moose, or spirit moose, during a drive in the Cariboo recently. (Hattie Deyo photo)
VIDEO: Rare white ‘spirit moose’ spotted in Cariboo

“It was pretty impactful,” she said. “And one in a million.”

Ottawa Senators centre Colin White is pressed between Vancouver Canucks centre J.T. Miller and goaltender Thatcher Demko during first period NHL hockey action in Ottawa, Monday, March 15, 2021. The Canucks game on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 against the Calgary Flames was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canucks-Flames NHL game postponed with 2 Vancouver players in COVID-19 protocol

Forward Adam Gaudette was pulled from Tuesday practice following positive test result

Vancouver Giants played against the Kelowna Rockets on Sunday, shortly before several members of the Kelowna team tested positive. (Allen Douglas/Special to Langley Advance Times)
WHL announces 14-day suspension of Kelowna team activities after more positive COVID tests

In total, 11 games have been postponed

Illegal dumping suspect vehicle. (BC Conservation Service)
Illegal dump found in Kelowna backcountry, authorities seeking answers

Those who recognize the suspect vehicle are asked to come forward

Interior Health issued a drug alert for Penticton March 31, 2021 warning of the pictured substance above which is methamphetamine containing fentanyl. (Interior Health photo)
Interior Health issues new drug alert for Penticton, warning of fentanyl in meth

There have been several overdoses per day recently in the city

Natalie West is ecstatic that her cat Mittens has back all five of her kittens, which were stolen from their home early Tuesday morning (March 30). The family has also temporarily adopted an additional five. (Photo: Jacques West)
Five newborn cats stolen from Abbotsford have been returned

Cat Mittens also becomes a mom to another 5 abandoned kittens

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix (right) and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provide updates on the COVID-19 situation in the legislature. (B.C. government)
B.C. hits record high of 1,013 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

As Easter weekend approaches, health officials discourage non-local travel during the holiday

The RCMP seized coins in a Tappen traffic stop which they believe are stolen. (RCMP Image)
RCMP seek owner of vintage coins seized near Salmon Arm

The coins, found during a traffic stop, are believed to be stolen.

The City of Penticton’s temporary permit expires April 1 at Victory Church. (Jesse Day - Western News)
City of Penticton estimates legal battle over shelter to cost $200-300k

A survey to assess community opinion on Victory Church shelter was added to the city’s special meeting agenda

Most Read