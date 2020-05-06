Vernon Vipers forward Matt Kowalski (right) has committed to Canadian university Queen’s Golden Gaels’ hockey program in Kingston, Ont. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photos)

Vernon Vipers pair land with Canadian university squads

MVP Dawson Holt signs with U. of Saskatchewan while leading scorer Matt Kowalski heads to Queen’s U

The Vernon Vipers’ 2019-20 MVP and leading scorer could conceivably play against each other for a Canadian university hockey title.

MVP Dawson Holt and leading scorer Matt Kowalski will continue their hockey carers in Canada at the U-SPORTS level.

Holt, from Saskatoon, has inked a deal with the University of Saskatchewan Huskies, while Vernon’s Kowalski has committed to the Queen’s Golden Gaels in Kingston, Ont.

Holt had quite an impact in his final year of junior with the B.C. Hockey League’s Vipers. He racked up 47 points in 41 games for Vernon. Included in those points were five goals on the powerplay and, most impressively, five shorthanded goals. He would add nine points in a five-game series win over the Wenatchee Wild in the first round of the playoffs before the post-season was wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Huskies play in the U-SPORTS Canada West Conference. They have won one national championship but have made 19 final tournament appearances including their most recent one in 2017-18.

Kowalski paced the Vipers with a career-high 26 goals and 36 assists for 62 points. He was also the only Viper to suit up for all 58 games last season.

“I hope my brain still works after missing all this time off school,” joked Kowalski. “I’m extremely excited to commit to Queen’s. They have a fantastic program for not only hockey but academics as well.”

Kowalski is a veteran of the BCHL suiting up for 223 games played in five seasons. He started his career with the Nanaimo Clippers and was acquired by the Vipers in 2018-19 in a trade with the West Kelowna Warriors.

“It was a special time for me playing in front of friends and family for the last two years,” said Kowalski.

Queen’s plays in the U-SPORTS Collegiate Circuit. This past season they fell a tad short, losing to the St. Francis Xavier X-Men in the Canadian championship quarterfinals.

The pair become the third member of the Vipers since the BCHL season ended to commit to a Canadian university program. Defenceman Landon Fuller inked a deal with Langley’s Trinity Western Spartans.

READ MORE: Vernon Vipers name Holt MVP

READ MORE: WATCH; Vernon Vipers forward Matt Kowalski pulls off lacrosse-style goal


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCHL

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Vernon Vipers forward Dawson Holt (left) will continue his hockey career at the University of Saskatchewan. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photos)

Previous story
COVID-19 cancels celebrity golf tournament in Predator Ridge

Just Posted

No major injuries in Lumby crash involving child

Emergency crews called to rollover at midnight on Highway 6

Vernon Vipers pair land with Canadian university squads

MVP Dawson Holt signs with U. of Saskatchewan while leading scorer Matt Kowalski heads to Queen’s U

British Columbians can double their ‘pandemic bubble’ mid-May, but no large gatherings

Physical distancing must remain for those outside the newly expanded bubbles

Anti-Trudeau group protests COVID-19, 5G, gun ban in Vernon

Picketers protest federal government in rain at Polson Park

Flood potential puts Lumby on evacuation alert

Village frustrated that protective measures can’t remain in place despite annual flooding

COVID-19: B.C. prepares to restart more retail, services, offices in May

Dentistry, hair salons, restaurants need approved protection plans

Webinars offered to help those affected with dementia

Alzheimer Society of B.C. offering information series for South Okanagan and Similkameen residents

Owner seeks return of missing Shuswap tortoise

Cruz the tortoise weighs more than 60 lbs and may have sought shelter in a barn or shed

No barrier for fatal stretch of Highway 97: Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure

Minsitry determines some parts of highway warrant barrier, but not section of recent fatal crash

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Shuswap school puts students, families’ culinary skills to the test

Chase’s Haldane Elementary holding Masterchef challenge, sharing images of plates online

FortisBC program to help students learn about energy from home

Lessons challenge students to consider social, ethical, environmental implications of energy use

B.C. records three new COVID-19 deaths as officials get ready to unveil reopening plan

There are 74 people hospitalized with the novel coronavirus

Princeton delivers cash – and love – to pizza shop hit by vandalism

Community raises $1,300 in one day to help owner

Most Read