Vernon Vipers pair named to Prospects Game

Reagan Milburn and Dylan Compton will play Jan. 20 in Penticton as part of BCHL’s top 40 prospects

Vernon Vipers forward Reagan Milburn (left) and defenceman Dylan Compton will play in the B.C. Hockey League’s Top Prospects Game Friday, Jan. 20, in Penticton. (Vernonvipers.com photo)

Two Vernon Vipers are among the B.C. Hockey League’s top prospects.

Forward Reagan Milburn and defenceman Dylan Compton are part of the 40 players named Thursday, Dec. 8, for the 2023 B.C. Hockey League Top Prospects game to be played Friday, Jan. 20, at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton.

The league’s top NHL draft-eligible players, split into two teams, will compete against each other for 60 minutes to determine a winner in front of fans, pro scouts and NCAA coaches.

The rosters consist of players already chosen for the 60th Anniversary All-Star Tournament, selections by NHL Central Scouting and players chosen by B.C.-based NHL scouts.

In addition to the game, an on-ice combine will be held on Thursday night with off-ice testing scheduled for Friday morning.

The rosters are split between Team West and Team East.

Milburn and Compton will play for Team East, coached by Fred Harbinson of the Penticton Vees.

Nanaimo Clippers bench boss Colin Birkas will be the head coach for Team West. Coaches for the game were determined by which team is leading their conference standings.

Compton, on the NHL Central Scouting list, has a goal and three assists in 11 games played this season. The Victoria player has a commitment to Northeastern University, an NCAA Div. 1 school.

Milburn, from Kamloops, will attend Lake Superior State in the NCAA Div. 1 leagues next season. He is currently tied for the team lead in scoring with Lee Parks. Each player has 9-10-19, though Milburn has played three more games.

The Vipers return to league play with a home-and-home series against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks Friday in Vernon (7 p.m. Kal Tire Place) and Saturday in the Shuswap with a special 5 p.m. start at the Shaw Centre.

