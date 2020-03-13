The B.C. Hockey League playoffs have been suspended as a precaution amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic Thursday, March 12. (Vernon Vipers photo)

Vernon Vipers playoff run shelved amid coronavirus concerns

B.C. Hockey Leage suspends play; full ticket refunds are now available for Games 3 and 4

The B.C. Hockey League (BCHL) has been suspended until further notice amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The province placed a ban on all events with more than 250 people on Thursday, March 12, and after major sports leagues like the NHL and the NBA brought their seasons to a halt, the BCHL followed suit in a Wednesday evening announcement.

The news comes one day before the Vernon Vipers were set to face the Penticton Vees in the second round of the playoffs. Instead, the Vipers announced they will be refunding tickets at full value for Games 3 and 4 starting Friday at 9 a.m.

“The Vernon Vipers are in full support of the decision made by Hockey Canada and BC Hockey,” said Vipers executive vice president Todd Miller.

Hockey Canada chose to suspend all hockey operations in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19. The BC Hockey Board of Directors promptly supported this direction, suspending all BC Hockey games until further notice.

BC Hockey chief executive officer Barry Petrachenko made the following statement on Thursday”

“The health and safety of our players, their families and their communities is our utmost priority. This is a developing situation which we will continue to monitor closely along with Hockey Canada and the appropriate public health authorities. We will provide further information to our membership as soon as it is made available.

“We recognize the impact this situation has on our families and participants, and we thank our entire BC Hockey community for their patience and understanding through this difficult time.”

Vipers ticket refunds are available at the Vipers office in Kal Tire Place. There is no time limit on refunds.

READ MORE: BCHL suspends 2020 playoffs until further notice

READ MORE: COVID-19: Province bans large gatherings in B.C.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Vernon Vipers

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BC Hockey cancels all provincial championships due to COVID-19 outbreak

Just Posted

SilverStar cancels SEISMIC Festival amid COVID-19 pandemic

Decision made only this morning to cancel second annual music and snowboard festival

Vernon Vipers playoff run shelved amid coronavirus concerns

B.C. Hockey Leage suspends play; full ticket refunds are now available for Games 3 and 4

Coronavirus halts Vernon talent show

NONA’s inaugural fundraiser stopped dead in its tracks after provincial health officer bans crowds

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

‘We are in this together,’ Vernon mayor says amid coronavirus concerns

City of Vernon has pandmeic plan in place in case COVID-19 reaches town

Canada will ban cruise ships with over 500 people from docking until July

Government also planning to restrict airports that can accept international flights

Mitchell’s Musings: Turning the page on a downtown tradition

Bookland closure closes chapter in Vernon shopping experience

Summerland walk-in clinic reduces hours

Facility on Rosedale Avenue will be closed Fridays

Workplace design: The happy green stuff

Columnist Jules Galloway is the founder/owner of Evolve Design| Build

Falcons pitch in to help clean up Salmon Arm’s rat problem

Shuswap naturalist gives raptors a tip of the hat for doing their part

Surrey school locked down after staff member attacked

Police looking for suspect who left L.A. Matheson secondary school in a grey Kia

Worried about your vacation amid the COVID-19 pandemic? Here’s what you can cancel

Many airlines, hotels and Airbnbs have updated policies due to the novel coronavirus

Parliament suspended, more closures amid COVID-19 recession warning

CN Tower set to close to visitors, several universities cancel in-person classes

Researchers and health workers further vaccine development, drive-thru testing

Meanwhile, researchers in Ontario announced they isolated the COVID-19 virus on Thursday

Most Read