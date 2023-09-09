Vernon Vipers prevail over Salmon Arm in low-scoring preseason game

The Vipers beat the Silverbacks 1-0 at the Shaw Centre Friday night

One goal was all the Vernon Vipers needed to defeat the Salmon Arm Silverbacks in preseason action Friday night.

The teams squared off at Salmon Arm’s Shaw Centre Sept. 8, with Jordin Palmer scoring the eventual game winner on the powerplay in the second period.

“The group played with pace and energy,” said Vipers head coach and GM Jason McKee. “This was a very rewarding win that every player can feel good about. Our challenge will be to come out tomorrow and play with that same spirit.”

Palmer’s goal came midway through the second, when he ripped home a hard shot from the left circle. Adam Csabi had the lone assist after winning a puck battle along the boards.

“Getting that first one definitely feels good, especially being in the first game,” said 19-year-old Palmer, starting his first season with the Vipers after playing with the Avon Old Farms School in the USHS Prep league last season. “It’s a good jump from prep school, but I’m starting to settle in.”

In goal for the Vipers, Colin Reay got the start and finished with 13 saves before giving way to Dylan Adams, who maintained the shut out bid with 13 saves of his own.

The Vipers’ powerplay finished one for four, while the penalty kill was one for one.

Despite the loss, Ryan Grout was solid for the Backs in between the pipes. The 16-year-old from Sturgeon County, Alta. made 34 saves on 35 shots.

The two teams meet again Saturday night at Kal Tire Place in Vernon. The puck drops at 6 p.m.

READ MORE: B.C.’s last Stanley Cup win among 5 defining moments in sports history

READ MORE: Hockey Canada still needs more culture change: sports minister

Brendan Shykora

BCHLhockeySalmon ArmSalmon Arm SilverbacksVernonVernon Vipers