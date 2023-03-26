Vernon Vipers pummel Centennials 14-1, lock up sixth in Interior Conference

Thomas Tien had a seven point night in what was the final regular season game of the season

Vernon captain Seiya Tanaka-Campbell (right) will lead the Vipers into the B.C. Hockey League’s post-season starting Friday, March 31. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)

The Vernon Vipers ended their regular season on a high note by ripping apart the Merritt Centennials 14-1 in BCHL action on Saturday night.

The Centennials, last in the Interior Conference, had lost their previous five games by a combined 50-7 score.

Vernon opened the game with two goals in the first, from Walker Erickson and Thomas Tien. Merritt’s goalie, Conor Sullivan, kept his team in the game, making 21 saves in the first period.

The floodgates flew open in the second, as Vernon got eight goals in the frame, from Tien, Anthony Cliche, Reagan Milburn, Ethan Merner, Lee Parks, Griffen Barr, Seiya Tanaka-Campbell and Jonathan Horn.

Merritt got on the board for their lone goal of the game, with Diego Johnson’s 12th of the year.

In the third, Vernon would add four more, from Julian Facchinelli, Park, Hank Cleaves and Milburn.

The Vipers pumped 66 shots on Sullivan, with 14 finding the back of the net.

Ethan David stopped 20 of 21 for his 13th win of the year.

Tien had a seven point night (2 G, 5 A), Tanaka-Campbell scored once and added three helpers, while Cleaves and Facchinelli each contributed a goal and two assists.

The win locked up the sixth position in the Interior Conference for the Vipers. Who they will play in the first round of the playoffs is still up in the air. The Salmon Arm Silverbacks play the Penticton Vees on Sunday. If Salmon Arm wins, either in regulation or a shootout/overtime, then they will host Vernon next weekend. If the Silverbacks lose in any capacity, then another edition of the Highway 97 rivalry will take place, with the Vipers heading to Royal LePage Place to battle West Kelowna in the first round.

All playoff series will begin on Friday, March 31.

Vernon finished the season with a 27-21-2-4 record, with three players reaching 40 points. Reagan Milburn topped the team with 48 points (19 goals, 29 assists), with leading goalscorer Lee Parks second (23 goals, 24 assists). Luke Pakulak finished third with 17 goals and 23 helpers.

The full playoff schedule will be announced later this week.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Athletes dazzle on Day 2 of B.C. Winter Games in Greater Vernon

@B0B0Assman

bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BCHLjunior hockeyVernon Vipers