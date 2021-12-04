Vernon Vipers rally to 5-3 win over Trail Smoke Eaters

3 goals in the third period helped the Snakes to their second straight win

A big third period helped the Vernon Vipers rally to a 5-3 victory over the Trail Smoke Eaters Friday, Dec. 3.

Coming off their first win in six games against West Kelowna on Wednesday, the Vipers were quick to open the scoring against Trail, with Cam MacDonald scoring three minutes after the opening puck drop.

The Vipers powerplay came through to give them a two goal lead as Reagan Milburn fired a shot off the post and in midway through the first.

The momentum swung the other way in the second period as Smoke Eaters forward Brady Hunter scored two goals less than a minute apart.

Trail took their first lead of the night while shorthanded on a goal from Quinn Disher.

A scary moment followed as Vipers head coach Jason McKee was hit by an errant puck on the bench and had to leave the game for a few minutes. He returned just in time to see Nick Kent tie the game at three with a seeing-eye wrist shot from the point.

With four minutes left in the third period, Luke Pakulak wrapped home a loose puck to restore the Vipers lead.

The Snakes were successful in clogging the neutral zone to protect the lead, and MacDonald sealed the win in the final minute with a pretty goal to make it 5-3.

The Vipers climbed to a 6-9-3-2-0 record and remain in seventh in the Interior division, two spots behind Trail who now have a record of 10-7-1-0-0.

The Vipers are back in action tonight as they take on the Cranbrook Bucks for the first time ever at Kal Tire Place. Puck drops at 6 p.m.

Brendan Shykora

BCHLVernon Vipers