Vernon Vipers rally to beat Salmon Arm in overtime

The Vipers came back from 3-1 down in the second period to beat the Backs

The Vernon Vipers came from behind to beat the Salmon Arm Silverbacks 4-3 in overtime on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (Lisa Mazurek Photography)

Goals from Zack Tonelli and Cameron MacDonald helped the Vernon Vipers rally to a 4-3 overtime win against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks Friday night.

Noah Serdachny opened the scoring for Salmon Arm, scoring off a faceoff draw. The Vipers made their response a few minutes later as Ryan Shostak put home his 10th marker of the season.

Simon Tassy scored his B.C. Hockey League-leading 26th goal of the season within the first minute of the second frame on the power play to give the Backs a 2-1 advantage. Then on another man-advantage, the Backs doubled their lead courtesy of Mathieu Bourgault’s fifth goal of the season.

MacDonald scored a power play goal of his own later in the frame, with assists from Shostak and Matthew Culling.

In the third period, Tonelli scored the game’s fourth straight powerplay goal with an assist from MacDonald, one of four points on the night for the veteran.

MacDonald was the hero in overtime, scoring 40 seconds into the extra frame, assisted by Shostak and Talon Zakall.

It was a penalty-filled affair with both teams going two out of six on the power play.

The Vipers remain in eighth place in the Interior division with a 10-14-3-3-0 record. The Backs sit atop the division with 48 points in 29 games, two points ahead of the Penticton Vees.

The Vipers won’t play again until a Tuesday meeting with the Merritt Centennials, while the Silverbacks take on the Centennials tonight at 7 p.m.

Brendan Shykora

BCHLSalmon Arm SilverbacksVernon Vipers