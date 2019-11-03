Vernon Vipers reach final of own Pee Wee tourney

Nixon Wenger Vipers will face Arbutus Club of Vancouver Sunday at 12:45 p.m. at Kal Tire Place North

Nolan Jensen of the Vernon Nixon Wenger Pee Wee Tier 3 Vipers (right) has a couple of goals as he’s helped lead his team to the final of the Vipers’ eight-team minor hockey tournament. Vernon will play the Arbutus Club Avalanche of Vancouver Sunday at 12:45 p.m. at Kal Tire Place North for the gold medal. (File photo)

Two undefeated squads will meet in the championship game of the Vernon Nixon Wenger Vipers Pee Wee Tier 3 minor hockey tournament Sunday afternoon.

The host Vipers will face the Arbutus Club Avalanche of Vancouver in Sunday’s 12:45 p.m. final at Kal Tire Place North. Both teams are 3-0.

Vernon secured its spot in the final Saturday with a 5-4 win over the Vancouver Thunderbirds, thanks to Teigan Kelley’s natural hat trick goal with 6:59 remaining that snapped a 4-4 tie. The goal was set up by Addison Bradley and Luke Mitchell.

Reid Williamson scored once and set up Kelley’s first goal while Nolan Jensen opened the scoring for Vernon. Ethan Whitney picked up the win in goal.

The Vipers opened the tournament Friday by doubling the Williams Lake Timberwolves 8-4. Kelley had four goals as Vernon jumped out to a 4-0 first-period lead. Bradely7 scored twice and added an assist while singles went to Jensen and Williamson. Whitney got the win in goal.

Vernon then thumped the Langley Eagles 9-1. Kelley had three goals and Williamson added a deuce to support Oscar Homeniuk in the Vipers’ net. Single goals went to Tylen Lewis, William Heighway, Mitchell and Jace Nemirsky. Lucas Vandervelde and Kobe Maltman chipped in assists.

The Avalanche won their preliminary games, 6-2 over the Winfield Bruins, 5-3 over the Semiahmoo Ravens of White Rock and 11-3 over the Chilliwack Bruins.

The Thunderbirds and Semiahmoo meet for the bronze medal at 10:30 a.m. at Kal Tire Place North.

TIER 2 BANTAM

Being on the road for a third straight week has taken its toll on the Sun Valley Source for Sports Bantam Vipers.

The Vipers dropped a 7-4 decision to the Blazers at Memorial Arena in Kamloops Saturday. The teams traded goals throughout the first two periods. The Vipers knotted the score at 4 early in the third period before three late goals sealed the win for the Blazers.

Viper goal scorers were Garrin Best, Reilly Beer, Bryson Helmer and Jonathan Reynolds. Quinn Scambler took the loss in net.

