Vernon Vipers ready for tentative season start amid COVID-19

Vipers ownership say more information to come when it becomes available

The Vernon Vipers are set to start their season Dec. 1, 2020, following B.C. Hockey League’s announcement.

The BCHL announced Friday, July 17, that teams can once again tie up their skates in early September ahead of the tentative season start date of Dec. 1.

A press release from the league said its communications with the province and health officials suggested waiting until December “gives us the best chance at ensuring we have an uninterrupted season, while also maximizing the amount of regular-season games we’ll be able to play,” BCHL commissioner Chris Hebb said.

In a note from the Vernon Vipers ownership, more information regarding the season will be released once the number of game has been determined “along with special protocols that will be in place.”

“We look forward to seeing our fans and partners again very soon and will release more information as it comes (sic) available.”

The Vipers will also be in touch with its corporate partners in the coming weeks to plan ahead.

The COVID-19 pandemic shelved the snakes’ playoff run March 13, 2020, after the province banned all events with more than 250 people the day prior.

The news came one day before the Vipers were set to face the Penticton Vees in the second round of the playoffs.

“Please continue to do your part as we move towards another season,” the statement from the Vipers ownership reads.

