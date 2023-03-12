The Vernon Vipers flexed their muscles in a tightly contested 2-1 victory over the Prince George Spruce Kings in BCHL action on Saturday night from Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek Photo)

Vernon Vipers ride home crowd to 2-1 victory over Spruce Kings

The win now puts the Vipers just one point behind Prince George in the standings for 5th

The Vernon Vipers grabbed their third consecutive victory, squeaking out a 2-1 decision over the Prince George Spruce Kings at Kal Tire Place in BCHL action on Saturday night.

The Vipers were coming off an impressive 5-2 win over the Salmon Arm Silverbacks on Friday night in what was their first home game in nearly a month.

Prince George would get on the board first on Saturday, with Austin Fraser clubbing home his 11th of the night, to give the visitors a 1-0 lead heading into the second.

The Vipers power play would strike early in the middle frame, after John Herrington’s penalty for tripping. Luke Pakulak’s 14th of the season equalized the game.

Vernon’s Roan Clarke would have a busy middle period, stopping all 13 shots faced, plus killing off three consecutive penatlies.

In the third, Vernon would grab the lead on the man advantage, as Seiya Tanaka-Campbell would score his 12th of the year.

Clarke would shut the door for the rest of the period to pick up his 13th win of the year. Pakulak added an assist to go along with a goal for first star honours.

The win was the second straight over the Spruce Kings, after defeating them in Prince George last Saturday. Vernon (24-20-2-4) is now a point up on the Wenatchee Wild for sixth in the Interior Conference and is now just a point behind Prince George (25-20-4-1) for fifth.

Next up is another home doubleheader next weekend, against the Trail Smoke Eaters. You can purchase tickets to those games here.

