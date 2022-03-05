The Vernon Vipers defeated the Merritt Centennials 9-0 at Nicola Valley Memorial Arena Friday, March 4, 2022. (Vernon Vipers photo)

The Vernon Vipers defeated the Merritt Centennials 9-0 at Nicola Valley Memorial Arena Friday, March 4, 2022. (Vernon Vipers photo)

Vernon Vipers rout Merritt Centennials 9-0

Luke Buss scored a hat trick and Roan Clarke made 22 saves for the shutout

Luke Buss scored a hat trick and six players had multi-point games as the Vernon Vipers’ offence exploded for nine goals against the Merritt Centennials Friday night.

The Vipers won 9-0 with goaltender Roan Clarke making 22 saves for the shutout.

After killing off an early penalty, the Vipers struck at the seven minute mark as Tyler Chan scored his second of the season. Three minutes later, JoJo Tanaka-Campbell scored on a shorthanded breakaway to put the Snakes up 2-0.

Jack Glen scored early in the second off a quick pass from Zack Tonelli, and 70 seconds later in four-on-four action, Talon Zakall set up Buss for his first goal of the night. Cade McNelly added another Vipers goal to give his team a 5-0 lead heading into the third.

In the final frame, Griffen Barr scored on a great individual effort, cutting in on the back hand and finding the far post. Just 20 seconds later, Buss scored his second of the night, spelling the end of Cents goalie John Hicks’ night.

After a five-minute major was assessed to Ben Ward, the Vipers kept the offence rolling. Buss completed his hat trick on the powerplay and with the win already in the bag, Glen added another for good measure with six minutes to go.

The Vipers are in sixth place in the B.C. Hockey League Interior division standings with a slightly lower win percentage than the Cranbrook Bucks.

The Vipers won’t play again until Wednesday night when they host the West Kelowna Warriors for a 7 p.m. puck-drop.

READ MORE: Canucks stage third-period rally to earn 4-3 win over New York Islanders

READ MORE: Vernon Junior Vipers defeat Kamloops, West Kelowna

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

BCHLMerrittVernon Vipers

Previous story
Mollie Jepsen golden at Beijing Paralympics for Canada’s first medal of Games
Next story
Vernon Christian Royals come 2 points shy of reaching provincial finals

Just Posted

The Vernon Christian School Royals celebrate their 60-38 quarterfinal omp over the Pacific Christian Pacers of Victoria Thursday, March 3, in the B.C. 1A Senior Girls Basketball championships in Kelowna. (Jake Courtepatte - Black Press)
Vernon Christian Royals come 2 points shy of reaching provincial finals

The Vernon Vipers defeated the Merritt Centennials 9-0 at Nicola Valley Memorial Arena Friday, March 4, 2022. (Vernon Vipers photo)
Vernon Vipers rout Merritt Centennials 9-0

Re/Max managing broker Michelle Girard has already started collecting empties in support of humanitarian efforts in Ukraine, and she will be on hand Thursday, March 10 for a drive-thru bottle drive at the Vernon office. (Re/Max photo)
Vernon realtors collect cans in support of Ukraine

t
Tax scam warning issued to Okanagan residents