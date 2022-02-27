Vernon Vipers run into Lane closure from Penticton Vees

Vees goalie Kaeden Lane extends shutout streak to more than 137 minutes in 4-0 BCHL road win Sunday, Feb. 27

The Penticton Vees (dark jerseys) scored a 4-0 win over the Vernon Vipers Sunday, Feb. 27, in BCHL afternoonaction at Kal Tire Place. (Cherie Morgan Photography)

Kaeden Lane continued his shutout streak Sunday, Feb. 27, in Vernon.

The Penticton Vees netminder recorded his second straight shutout, sixth of the year and 11th of his B.C. Hockey League career, stopping all 19 shots he faced in a 4-0 win over the hometown Vipers at Kal Tire Place.

Lane hasn’t allowed a goal since early in the third period of a 5-4 win over the Cranbrook Bucks on Feb. 20, a streak reaching 137 minutes and 36 seconds.

Stefano Bottini scored twice for the Vees, who enjoyed period leads of 2-0 and 3-0. Frank Djurasevic and Adam Eisele, on a third-period powerplay, had the other goals for Penticton, who swept the five-game season series from their Okanagan rivals. The Vees outscored Vernon 22-8 in the five meetings.

Roan Clarke made 24 saves for the Vipers (21-17-4-3), who missed an opportunity to leap past the Cranbrook Bucks into fifth place in the Interior Conference. Vernon remains one point behind the expansion Bucks.

Penticton (36-7-0-2) now has a six-point lead on the second-place Salmon Arm Silverbacks.

Both teams return to action Wednesday, March 2. The Vees will travel to Merritt to take on the Centennials, while the Vipers will host the Prince George Spruce Kings at Kal Tire Place. Game time is 7 p.m.

