Vernon Vipers score 8, advance to second round of playoffs

The Vipers will face the division-winning Penticton Vees in Round 2 of the BCHL playoffs

The Vernon Vipers trounced the Wenatchee Wild 8-3 Friday, March 6, to advance to the second round of the BCHL playoffs. (Vernon Vipers photo)

The Vernon Vipers were in control from the first shift as they beat the Wenatchee Wild 8-3 to advance to the second round of the BCHL playoffs.

Rookie winger Cameron MacDonald had four points and defenceman Hunter Donohoe scored two goals in the fifth game of the first-round series Friday, March 6 at the Town Toyota Center in Washington.

The Snakes wasted no time getting the scoring frenzy started. Just 23 seconds into the game Logan Cash intercepted a puck and scored through the five hole of Daniel Chenard for an early 1-0 lead.

A few minutes later MacDonald won a battle deep in the Wenatchee zone and found Donohoe, whose point shot found its way through traffic and into the back of the net.

After hitting a goal post on their first powerplay of the game, the Vipers needed only five seconds of their second powerplay for MacDonald to find the twine off a one-timer. McDonald’s fourth goal in as many periods boosted the lead to 3-0.

The period ended 3-1 after Wenatchee’s Nick Cafarelli scored at the 16 minute mark, though the home team could have pulled closer if not for Vipers goaltender Reilly Herbst stopping all six shots on a Wild powerplay.

The Wild got an early second period goal from Matt Dorsey to pull them within one, but halfway through the frame Colby Feist restored the two-goal lead, assisted by Nicholas Kent.

With 20 minutes left to prolong their season, the Wild couldn’t match the Vipers’ fire power in the third. Connor Marritt scored half a minute in and Trey Taylor added a goal at the six minute mark. The Vipers would add two late goals as MacDonald and Donohoe double-dipped on the score sheet.

While his team gave him plenty of scoring support, Herbst had a quietly strong game – especially early on when the score was closer. He was named the second star of the game after 21 saves on 24 shots.

After handling the Wild in five games, the Vipers will face the Interior Division-winning Penticton Vees in the second round. The series schedule hasn’t been set, but the first two games will be played in Penticton.

The Vipers now have three of the top four scorers in the BCHL playoffs so far through Round 1. Marritt is tied with Penticton’s Jay O’Brien for the scoring lead with 10 points, while MacDonald and Dawson Holt are one point back.

Only one BCHL first-round series has gone past Game 5. The Chilliwack Chiefs have a 3-2 series lead against the Surrey Eagles. Those teams go head-to-head at the South Surrey Arena Saturday at 7 p.m.

