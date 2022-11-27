Vernon Vipers send parents home with win over Langley Rivermen

Vernon Vipers forward Isaac Tremblay (right) takes Langley forward Keeton Oakley into the boards during the Vipers’ 4-0 BCHL win over the Rivermen Saturday, Nov. 26, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography) Vernon Vipers goalie Roan Clarke made 18 saves for his first shutout of the season as the Snakes blanked the Langley Rivermen 4-0 Saturday, Nov. 26, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography) Langley Rivermen forward Tyler Chan (10) prepares for a shot block in front of goalie Ajeet Gundarah and with Vernon forward Seiya Tanaka-Campbell (16) looking for a deflection during the Vipers’ 4-0 BCHL win Saturday, Nov. 26, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)

The Vernon Vipers sent their parents away with an early Christmas present.

The sons snapped a three-game B.C. Hockey League losing streak Saturday, Nov. 26, blanking the Langley Rivermen 4-0 at Kal Tire Place. The game marked the end of the two-day Parents Weekend for the Snakes.

The parents were also on hand Friday to watch Vernon rally from a 5-2 third-period deficit, only to fall 6-5 to the Cranbrook Bucks in a shootout.

Roan Clark made 18 saves for his first shutout of the season Saturday, while Thomas Tien, Connor Elliott, Reagan Milburn and Lee Parks, on a powerplay, supplied the Vernon offence.

There was no scoring in the opening 20 minutes and Vernon led 3-0 after two periods.

Ajeet Gundarah made 34 saves in a losing effort for Langley, who were coming off a 5-1 win in Merritt Friday night. Tanner Attew and Keeton Oakley each scored twice for the Rivermen while Deven Nagra added the other marker. Gundarah made 22 saves for the win.

Vernon (9-10-0-3) is tied for sixth place in the Interior Conference with the Trail Smoke Eaters (9-11-1-2). Each team is one point ahead of the Wenatchee Wild, and four points back of Cranbrook.

The Rivermen (6-14-0-2) are tied for eighth place in the Coastal Conference with the Cowichan Valley Capitals (6-13-1-1), each team one point back of the Powell River Kings.

The Vipers visit the West Kelowna Warriors in their next game Friday, Dec. 2, before returning home to host Wenatchee Saturday, Dec. 3 (6 p.m. start).

Langley continues a five-game road swing with a game in Chilliwack Wednesday, Nov.30.

READ MORE: Vernon Vipers rally against Cranbrook, come up short in shootout

READ MORE: Vancouver Canucks hand Vegas second straight home loss with 5-1 win

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCHLLangley RivermenVernon Vipers