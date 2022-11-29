Vernon Vipers set for Tier 2 U15 home tourney

The Vernon Sun Valley Source for Sports Vipers will entertain Calgary Blue in the opening game of their eight-team Tier 2 U15 minor hockey tournament Friday, Dec. 2.
The game will be played at Kal Tire Place North (KTPN) at 3:30 p.m.
Joining the Vipers and Calgary in Pool A are the Vancouver Thunderbirds and Campbell River Tyees. They’ll face each other at 5:45 p.m. at KTPN.
Pool B will see Okanagan rivals Kamloops Blazers and West Kelowna Warriors kick off the tournament Dec. 2 at 11:45 a.m. at the Priest Valley Arena. The Quesnel Thunder take on the Langley Eagles at 1:15 p.m. at KTPN.
Vernon will play twice on Saturday, Dec. 3, taking on Campbell River at 11:15 a.m. and playing the Thunderbirds at 4 p.m. Both games are at KTPN.
All but one playoff game will be played Sunday at KTPN, starting at 6:15 a.m. with the first of two semifinals. The second semi is set for 8:30 a.m. The two winners will meet in the gold-medal game at 1 p.m.
The lone game at the Priest Valley Arena Sunday will feature the two teams that finished in fourth place in their pools, starting at 11:45 a.m.
@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
BC Minor HockeyCalgaryCampbell RiverCity of West KelownaKamloopsLangleyLocal SportsQuesnelVernon