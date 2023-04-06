Vernon Vipers slay West Kelowna; even up BCHL series

Snakes score 7-0 win at home in Game 4 at Kal Tire Place; best-of-seven tied 2-2

Defencemen Griffen Barr of the Vernon Vipers (front) and Bobby May of the West Kelowna Warriors battle for puck possession during Vernon’s 7-0 win in Game 4 of their BCHL Interior Conference quarterfinal Wednesday, April 5, at Kal Tire Place. The best-of-seven series is tied 2-2. (Lisa Mazurek-Vernon Vipers Photography)

Just like the night before at home, the Vernon Vipers scored early Wednesday evening.

The big difference in Game 4 of the Snakes’ B.C. Hockey League Interior Conference quarterfinal best-of-seven series against West Kelowna is the Vipers didn’t allow the Warriors to score.

Vernon got goals from seven different players and a 28-save showing from goalie Ethan David in a 7-0 win Wednesday, April 5, in front of 1,701 fans at Kal Tire Place.

The series is tied 2-2 with Game 5 set for Friday, April 7, at Royal LePage Place in West Kelowna.

Game 6 will be Sunday, April 9, at 6 p.m. at Kal Tire Place.

Connor Welsh scored 69 seconds after the national anthem Wednesday to give Vernon the only goal it would need on the evening. The Vipers scored 35 seconds into Game 3 Tuesday, only to watch the Warriors notch the next five goals en route to a 5-2 victory in Vernon.

Dylan Compton and Hank Cleaves also scored in the opening frame, giving the Vipers a 3-0 lead going into the intermission.

Lee Parks scored his sixth goal of the series 11 seconds after the ice clean, the only marker of the second period, chasing West Kelowna netminder Cayden Hamming.

Griffin Barr and Reagan Milburn, on powerplays, and Max Borovinskiy rounded out the Vernon scoring in the final period.

Hamming took the loss, giving up four goals on 11 shots. Replacement Angelo Zol made 18 saves on 21 Vernon shots.

Elsewhere in the Interior:

• CJ Foley scored at 15:14 of the second overtime to give the Salmon Arm Silverbacks a 2-1 victory over the Spruce Kings in Prince George. Salmon Arm sweeps the series 4-0.

• The seventh-seeded Wenatchee Wild scored the first four goals – all coming from Parker Murray – on their way to a 4-2 win over the visiting Cranbrook Bucks. The Wild lead the second-seeded Bucks three games to one. Murray has 10 goals in the first four games.

• The regular-season champion Penticton Vees advanced to Round 2 with a 5-1 romp over the hometown Trail Smoke Eaters, sweeping the best-of-seven in four straight.

READ MORE: West Kelowna Warriors throttle Vernon 5-2 in game three

READ MORE: Humboldt holds tribute five years after deadly bus crash

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCHLVernon VipersWest Kelowna Warriors