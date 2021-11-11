Vernon Vipers snap BCHL winless streak

Snakes hold on for 4-3 win over visiting Prince George Wednesday, Nov. 10, to end six-game skid

The Vernon Vipers hung on to edge the Prince George Spruce Kings 4-3 in B.C. Hockey League mid-week action at Kal Tire Place Wednesday, Nov. 10.

The victory snapped a six-game winless streak for the Vipers, who led 4-1 with five minutes remaining.

Goals from Nick Rheaume, at 15:54, and Rowan Miller, with his second of the game with Spruce Kings goalie Aaron Trotter on the bench for an extra attacker, at 19:38 pulled Prince George to within a goal.

Spruce Kings defenceman Dylan Schives had a chance to tie the game in the final seconds but his wrist shot went over Vernon goalie Roan Clarke’s shoulder and out of the Vipers’ zone.

Matthew Culling scored the only goal of the opening period to give Vernon a 1-0 lead. The bulge was extended to 2-0 midway through the second period on a goal from defenceman Griffen Barr.

Miller got Prince George on the board with a powerplay goal at 12:20.

Ryan Shostak scored at 3:08 of the third period for the Vipers and the game’s first star, Vernon forward Zack Tonelli, added insurance at 10:24 to give the Snakes a 4-1 advantage.

Clarke finished with 24 saves to pick up the win while Trotter made 23 saves for the Spruce Kings.

Vernon is now 4-4-3-1 in the Interior Division while Prince George drops to 8-5.

The two teams meet again Friday night in B.C.’s northern capital.

