Vernon Vipers goalie Ethan David makes one of his 35 saves with Victoria’s Reegan Hiscock looking for the rebound during the Snakes’ 2-1 shootout victory over the Grizzlies in BCHL play Saturday, Oct. 8, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)

Vernon Vipers sneak past Victoria Grizzlies

BCHL - Snakes use late goal to force OT, score only goal in shootout for 2-1 win

The Vernon Vipers needed extra time to take care of some pesky bears.

Luke Pakulak scored the only goal in a shootout as the Snakes won their third consecutive B.C. Hockey League game Saturday, Oct. 8, at Kal Tire Place, edging the Victoria Grizzlies 2-1.

The visitors were 76 seconds away from stealing two points on the road before Max Borovinskiy tied the game 1-1 for Vernon.

Jack Gorton had given the Grizzlies the lead just 1:44 after the national anthem.

Goalies Ethan David of the Vipers and Ansel Holt of the Grizzlies were busy on the night. David earned first-star honours for his 35-save showing. Holt stopped 22 of 23 Vernon shots.

The Vipers will go for a fourth straight win when they host the Prince George Spruce Kings Friday, Oct. 14, at 7 p.m. at Kal Tire Place.

