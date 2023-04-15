Salmon Arm Silverbacks skater Ethan Ullrick skates next to Vernon Vipers forward Isaac Tremblay in a regular season game between the two teams. The Vipers won Game 1 of the second round playoff series against the Silverbacks 4-3 in overtime Friday, April 14, 2023. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography file photo)

Salmon Arm Silverbacks skater Ethan Ullrick skates next to Vernon Vipers forward Isaac Tremblay in a regular season game between the two teams. The Vipers won Game 1 of the second round playoff series against the Silverbacks 4-3 in overtime Friday, April 14, 2023. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography file photo)

Vernon Vipers stun Salmon Arm with comeback overtime victory to start Round 2

The Vipers scored four unanswered goals in the third and overtime to win 4-3

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks looked to have Game No. 1 of their second-round series against the Vernon Vipers in hand early in the third period.

Then came four unanswered Vipers goals.

The Vipers mounted an improbable comeback at Salmon Arm’s Shaw Centre to win 4-3 in overtime in the first game of the BCHL Interior Conference semifinal playoff series.

Isaac Tremblay was the hero for the Vipers, scoring the game-tying goal with just 45 seconds left in regulation, and also the overtime winner.

The Silverbacks started the scoring at 14:35 in the first with Nathan Mackie’s third of the postseason, assisted by Ryan Gillespie.

In the second period, the Backs got a powerplay goal from Brandon Santa Juana, his second of the playoffs, fed by Mackie and Ethan Ullrick.

The Silverbacks then extended their lead to 3-0 early in the third, courtesy of a goal by Gillespie, with helpers from Mackie and CJ Foley.

Just over a minute after Gillespie’s goal, the Vipers started their comeback.

Anthony Cliche scored his first of the postseason, assisted by Connor Elliott. Then at the seven-minute mark of the third, Walker Erickson also scored his first of the playoffs, fed by Luke Ashton and Tremblay.

The Backs tried to hold on to the 3-2 advantage but it wasn’t meant to be, as Tremblay scored his first goal of the postseason at the 19:15 mark of the third to tie the game up.

In overtime, Lee Parks set up Tremblay for the winner 4:17 into the extra fram to complete the stunning come-from-behind victory.

Vipers goaltender Ethan David stopped 34 of 37 shots he faced to get the win. Backs goalie Matthew Tovell made 30 saves on 34 shots in the loss.

Tremblay was named the game’s first star with two goals and one assist. Mackie was named the second star with a goal and two assists, and David played his way to a third-star honour.

Game No. 2 will be played in Salmon Arm again at the Shaw Centre Saturday, April 15. Puck drops at 7 p.m.

READ MORE: Vernon Vipers, Salmon Arm Silverbacks ready to renew BCHL playoff rivalry

READ MORE: Vernon Vipers eliminate West Kelowna Warriors

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

BCHLSalmon Arm SilverbacksVernon Vipers

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Hockey Canada announces roster for 2023 men’s U18 world championship

Just Posted

A two-vehicle crash has slowed traffic at Pleasant Valley Road and 43rd Avenue in Vernon Saturday, April 15, 2023. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Vehicle crash slows traffic in Vernon

Salmon Arm Silverbacks skater Ethan Ullrick skates next to Vernon Vipers forward Isaac Tremblay in a regular season game between the two teams. The Vipers won Game 1 of the second round playoff series against the Silverbacks 4-3 in overtime Friday, April 14, 2023. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography file photo)
Vernon Vipers stun Salmon Arm with comeback overtime victory to start Round 2

(Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
‘On target, on budget’: Affordable units open in Vernon

Thomas, on Halloween with his parents, Eddie and Penny (Contributed).
Coldstream kid shows ‘Titanic’ love for historic ship