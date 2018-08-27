Josh Latta of the Vernon Vipers escapes from Colen Gerlib of the Merritt Centennials on the wing in BCHL exhibition play Saturday night at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Vernon Vipers sweep Cents

Exhibition B.C. Hockey League action

The Vernon Vipers got in all their young prospects as they swept the Merritt Centennials in a pair of exhibition B.C. Hockey League exhibition games.

The Vipers shaded the Cents 2-1 Saturday night at Kal Tire Place, 24 hours after winning 3-1 at Nicola Valley Memorial Arena, to open the pre-season.

RELATED: Vernon Vipers welcome five-brother act

Teddy Wooding, a recruit out of Wrentham, Mass., was the only Viper to beat starter Austin Roden in the first period Saturday night. Vernon registered 16 shots on Roden.

Vincent Duplessis barely got into the game before he fished a puck out of his net as Wyatt Andres, one of five Minnesota brothers in the Viper camp, beat him five-hole.

The Cents responded in the third period when Mathieu Gosselin banged home a rebound from Brendan Schneider. The Cents pulled Duplessis late in the third for a sixth attacker.

Vernon head coach/GM Mark Ferner trimmed his roster following the home win.

The Vipers visit the Salmon Arm Silverbacks Friday night with the Gorillas here Saturday (6 p.m.) to close the pre-season.

Vernon opens the regular season Friday, Sept. 7 against the defending champion Wenatchee Wild.

In exhibition play Sunday, the Trail Smoke Eaters clipped the host Wild 3-2, while the Nanaimo Clippers edged the visiting Powell River Kings 3-2.

More to come…

RELATED: Williamson the buzz as Vernon Vipers open camp

