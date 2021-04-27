Vernon Vipers goalie James Porter Jr. celebrates his second consecutive shutout Monday, April 26, as the Vipers thumped the West Kelowna Warriors 9-0 in B.C. Hockey League pod play at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)

Vernon Vipers take big bite out of Warriors

James Porter Jr. records second straight shutout as Vernon blanks West Kelowna 9-0 in BCHL pod play

James Porter Jr. is in a zone.

The Vernon Vipers goalie made 27 saves for his second consecutive shutout, and got a lot of help from his offensive friends, as the Snakes bit the West Kelowna Warriors 9-0 in B.C. Hockey League pod play Monday, April 26, at Kal Tire Place.

The Vipers have won four straight games, and Porter Jr. has not allowed a goal in regulation and overtime in his last 135 minutes and three seconds.

Nick Remissong, Griffen Barr and Jack Glen each had two goals for Vernon, who held period leads of 3-0 and 7-0. Seth Bafaro, Regan Milburn and Logan Lorenz had the other goals in support of Porter Jr.

Austin Madge, coming off a shutout for the Warriors in his first BCHL pod start against Salmon Arm Sunday, made 14 saves before being pulled for Johnny Derrick after a Glen goal at 3:31 of the second period. Derrick finished with 17 saves and allowed five goals.

The Vipers (9-3-1-1) take on Salmon Arm (6-5-2-1) Wednesday, April 28, at Kal Tire Place.

The Warriors (6-6-1-1) are off until Friday when they’ll take on the Vipers.

• The BCHL says the pod season will end at the conclusion of the current schedule on May 11 without a playoff round.

Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions in the province and the challenges that changing cohorts would have presented, the league determined it was not feasible to conduct a postseason.

The Fred Page Cup will not be awarded in 2021 and the traditional league awards will not be handed out either.

In place of the playoffs and year-end awards, a champion from each pod will be determined based on points or point percentage if there is a disparity in games played. There will also be a set of individual awards handed out in each pod, including Most Valuable Player, Top Defenceman, Top Goalie, Top Rookie and Top Scorer.

