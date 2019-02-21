Vernon Vipers thump Coquitlam

Vernon Vipers defenceman Michael Young lays it on the line while blocking a shot in front of his goalie, Aidan Porter, Wednesday night at Kal Tire Place in a 4-1 victory over the Coquitlam Express. (Photo-Cory Bialecki) Vernon Vipers owner John Glen presents captain Jagger Williamson with the team MVP award following Vernon’s 4-1 B.C. Hockey League win over the Coquitlam Express Wednesday at Kal Tire Place. (Photo-Cory Bialecki)

The Vernon Vipers closed out their B.C. Hockey League regular season home schedule with a convincing 4-1 win over the Coquitlam Express Wednesday at Kal Tire Place.

The game was highlighted by Viper defenceman Trey Taylor’s first-ever BCHL goal at 8:43 of the second period, making it 4-0 Vipers.

Coleton Bilodeau, with his seventh, and Teddy Wooding with his 20th, gave Vernon a 2-0 first-period lead.

Logan Cash, with his sixth of the year, made it 3-0 Vipers less than three minutes into the second period.

Drew Cooper spoiled Aidan Porter’s bid for a shutout at 7:03 of the final frame. Porter finished with 25 saves while the Express combo of Clay Stevenson and Kolby Matthews combined for 32 stops.

With the win, the Vipers move three points ahead of the Salmon Arm Silverbacks in the race for fourth place in the Interior Division. The Gorillas have two games left, both against the Penticton Vees.

The Vees failed to move ahead of the Merritt Centennials in the battle for first place in the Interior Division Wednesday, losing 3-1 at home to the Wenatchee Wild.

Vernon closes out the regular season Saturday in Merritt. The Centennials are in Langley Friday.

After Wednesday’s game, the Vipers handed out their year-end hardware.

Captain Jagger Williamson was the big winner, taking home three honours, including most valuable player. The long-serving Viper was also voted fan favourite and, for the second straight year, won the Duncan Wray Memorial Award, an honour created by the late owner’s widow, Libby, as a legacy for her husband.

The Wray award recognizes inspiration, hard work, sportsmanship and integrity on and off the ice.

Williamson collected four honours at last year’s award night.

RELATED: Jagger sweeps Vipers awards

RELATED: Vernon Vipers owner dies suddenly

Teddy Wooding, Connor Marritt and Brendan Kim were double winners. Wooding was named rookie of the year and winner of the Wayne Buck Memorial Award, presented in memory of the team’s longtime public address announcer.

Marritt and Kim shared the community service award, and Marritt was named co-winner of the unsung hero award along with Jack Judson. Kim was named most sportsmanlike player.

Michael Young was named top defenceman; Ben Helgeson took home the academic excellence award; Taylor was voted the most improved player; and Josh Latta was the winner of the Blueliners Academic Scholarship.



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.