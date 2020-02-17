Vernon Vipers forward Connor Sleeth is stopped on a first-period breakaway by Merritt Centennials goalie Tanner Marshall in B.C. Hockey League action Monday afternoon, Feb. 17, at Kal Tire Place. (Roger Knox- Morning Star)

Vernon Vipers thump Merritt

BCHL: Win moves Vipers to within a point of third-place Wenatchee

The Vernon Vipers like Mondays.

Playing a rare B.C. Hockey League holiday afternoon game, the Vipers downed the Merritt Centennials 5-1 before a Family Day crowd of 2,082 at Kal Tire Place Monday.

The victory moved Vernon (30-23-2-1) to within one point of the idle Wenatchee Wild (30-22-3-1)in the battle for third place in the Interior Division, and two points ahead of the fifth-place Salmon Arm Silverbacks (28-22-4-1).

The Snakes and Wild each have two games remaining, Salmon Arm has three.

Ryan Shostak staked the Vipers to a 2-0 first-period lead Monday. It stayed that way until 2:43 of the second period Brophy Dunne pulled the Cents to within a goal.

Jack Glen restored the Vipers’ two-goal lead 90 seconds later and Vernon took a 3-1 lead into the final 20 minutes.

Goals in the first three minutes by Max Bulawka, at 51 seconds, and Jackson Caller, on a powerplay, at 2:59, put Vernon ahead by four.

Reilly Herbst made 27 saves for his 19th win of the year while the Vipers fired 45 shots at Merritt’s Tanner Marshall.

The Vipers swept all six regular-season meetings with the Centennials, who will be the only BCHL team to miss the post-season.

READ MORE: Vernon Vipers go on scoring spree versus Merritt Centennials

Wenatchee extended its lead in third place to three points over Vernon and Salmon Arm Sunday with a 4-1 win over the Silverbacks. All of the goals were scored in the first period.

The Victoria Grizzlies clinched the sixth seed for the Interior Division playoffs Sunday with a 4-2 win at home over the Powell River Kings. The Grizzlies will play the third-place team in the opening round of the playoffs.

The defending champion Prince George Spruce Kings became the Interior’s seventh seed Sunday with a 2-1 overtime loss to the Langley Rivermen. Prince George will play the Trail Smoke Eaters in the opening round of the playoffs. Langley finishes fourth in the Mainland Division and draws the regular-season champion Coquitlam Express in Round 1.

The Wild have two games left, both on the road in Penticton. The Vees will play the West Kelowna Warriors in the opening round of the playoffs.

The Vipers finish with a home-and-home against West Kelowna starting Friday at 7 p.m.at Kal Tire Place. Salmon Arm goes to Chilliwack and Trail and plays its final home game against Merritt.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCHL

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon basketball product’s college career ends in loss

Just Posted

Vernon Vipers thump Merritt

BCHL: Win moves Vipers to within a point of third-place Wenatchee

Vernon basketball product’s college career ends in loss

Michael Rouault scores 23 points for TRU but team falls; sister’s squad also eliminated

Vernon Vipers entertain Merritt in Monday afternoon tilt

Vipers sit in fourth place in BCHL Interior Division, three points behind Wenatchee

Vernon Winter Carnival 60s theme a hit with residents

Milestone 60th anniversary Carnival wrapped up Sunday

North Okanagan delegates off to BC Winter Games

Athletes, coaches and officials making the long trek north

Kelowna’s Family YMCA opens doors on Family Day

The entire day was free for the community

New highway proposed between Alberta and B.C.

The route would connect Red Deer to Kamloops

Wet’suwet’en and B.C. government have been talking Aboriginal title for a year

Coastal GasLink says it has agreements with all 20 elected First Nations councils along the 670-kilometre route

Trudeau tightlipped on plan to end protests ‘quickly and peacefully’

The prime minister, who cancelled a two-day trip to Barbados this week to deal with the crisis at home

B.C. budget expected to stay the course as economic growth moderates

Finance minister said ICBC costs have affected budget

Canadian standards for coronavirus protection to be reviewed, health agency says

The protocols set out how health workers should protect themselves and their patients

Kelowna RCMP arrest alleged impaired driver

The driver is facing potential charges after power pole collision

South Okanagan mountain bore racist name for a half century

Nkawala Mountain was initially named in connection with the deaths of two black men.

Monday marks one-year anniversary of man missing from Langley

42-year-old B.C. man, Searl Smith, was last seen leaving Langley Memorial Hospital on Feb. 17, 2019

Most Read