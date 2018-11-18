Vernon Vipers captain Jagger Williamson celebrates a goal. (Katherine Peters/Morning Star)

Vernon Vipers tie it up late, lose in shootout

The Vernon Vipers dropped their Sunday matinee to the visiting Victoria Grizzlies 6-5 in a shootout.

The Vipers managed to send the game into overtime with just six seconds left in the third period much to the delight of the 1,880 fans, gaining the single point.

Centre Jagger Williamson potted two goals, including a shorthanded tally in the second period. Connor Marritt, Josh Latta and Michael Young added singles.

Riley Hughes had a pair of goals for Victoria. Alexander Campell had a goal and two assists. Jeremie Bucheler had the other goal. Alex Newhook had two helpers.

Aidan Porter stopped 35 of 40 shots for the Vipers, while Victoria’s Kurtis Chapman stopped 20 of 24 before ceding to Kyle Dumba who stopped 16 of 17. Chapman left just 1:11 into the third period after suffering an injury on the Vipers’ fourth goal.

Cameron Thompson had the lone goal in the shootout in round four to seal the win for Victoria.

Victoria went two for five on the power play, while Vernon was zero for three. Shots were even at 41 apiece.

The loss drops the Vipers to 9-8-6-3 for 27 points, sixth in the Interior Division one point ahead of Trail.

