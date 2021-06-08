The Vernon Vipers’ 2021-22 B.C. Hockey League home opener will be against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks Saturday, Oct. 16. The league announced it is returning to a 54-game schedule on Monday, June 7. (Lisa Mazurek- Vernon Vipers Photography)

The Vernon Vipers’ 2021-22 B.C. Hockey League home opener will be against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks Saturday, Oct. 16. The league announced it is returning to a 54-game schedule on Monday, June 7. (Lisa Mazurek- Vernon Vipers Photography)

Vernon Vipers to open 2021-22 BC Hockey League season on road

League announces 54-game schedule, with all but two teams qualifying for the post-season

The BC Hockey League’s 20-game mini-season may have only just ended a few weeks ago, but the junior ‘A’ hockey circuit has already announced its plans for next season.

The league released its 2021-22 schedule Monday, June 7, and it looks similar to a traditional, pre-COVID-19 schedule, albeit with slightly fewer games. Training camps open in mid-September – rather than late August, as has usually been the case – with the puck set to drop for the first regular-season game on Friday, Oct. 8.

Teams will each play 54 games, instead of the usual 58, and playoffs will begin March 25.

Other key dates on the BCHL calendar include the BCHL Showcase (Oct. 20-24) and the BCHL Road Show (Feb. 19-20). The league also mentioned its plans to celebrate the BCHL’s 60th anniversary.

The upcoming schedule will see a return to inter-division play, barring any changes in the current B.C. health restrictions.

“We are excited to turn the page and get back to competing for a Fred Page Cup in 2021-22,” said BCHL deputy commissioner Steven Cocker.

“With our schedule now out, players, as well as fans, will have the opportunity to look ahead to key dates and get excited for our 60th anniversary season.”

The Vernon Vipers will play 26 home and away games, plus two games at the Showcase (opponents yet to be determined).

The Snakes open Oct. 8 in Penticton against the Vees. Their home opener will be the back end of a home-and-home with the Salmon Arm Silverbacks on Saturday, Oct. 16, at Kal Tire Place. Saturday games start at 6 p.m.

Vernon will play one Sunday afternoon home game, March 13, against the expansion Cranbrook Bucks. That will be a 2 p.m. start. All other home games will begin at 7 p.m.

The Vipers and Bucks will meet for the first time Feb. 4 in Cranbrook, the first of four consecutive games for Vernon against the league’s 18th franchise.

In the Interior Conference, Vernon will play the Silverbacks and Prince George Spruce Kings seven times and will take on the Vees, Bucks, Trail Smoke Eaters, West Kelowna Warriors, Merritt Centennials and Wenatchee Wild five times each.

Vernon will play eight games against the nine-team Coastal Conference. The only team they’ll play twice is the Langley Rivermen with a game in each city. The Vipers will visit Alberni Valley, Cowichan Valley and Victoria, and will host Coquitlam, Powell River and Surrey.

The Vipers will not play the Nanaimo Clippers and Chilliwack Chiefs in 2021-22.

The top eight teams in each conference will make the playoffs.

Last season’s start date was delayed numerous times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the league finally squeezing in a 20-game season from April until mid-May. Teams were split into five pods, with all games based in one arena per group. No post-season play was held, and the Fred Page Cup championship trophy was not handed out.

The Vipers lost the 2019 Fred Page Cup final in four straight games to Prince George.

Vernon won its five-team pod at Kal Tire Place. Langley opted out of the pod schedule, and Wenatchee did not take part due to travel restrictions.

The Vipers, Penticton, West Kelowna and Salmon Arm took part in an Okanagan Cup exhibition tournament in October and November of 2020, with the Vees downing Vernon in the Cup final.

READ MORE: Vernon Vipers thrilled with pod win

READ MORE: Vernon Vipers draw Salmon Arm, West Kelowna in BCHL pod


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCHL

Previous story
BCHL takes another step towards eliminating fighting

Just Posted

The Vernon Vipers’ 2021-22 B.C. Hockey League home opener will be against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks Saturday, Oct. 16. The league announced it is returning to a 54-game schedule on Monday, June 7. (Lisa Mazurek- Vernon Vipers Photography)
Vernon Vipers to open 2021-22 BC Hockey League season on road

League announces 54-game schedule, with all but two teams qualifying for the post-season

Fire crews are battling a blaze north of Vernon at Mardan Enterprises on Highway 97 past Grandview Flats Road in Spallumcheen. (Clayton Carrier photo)
Days after devastating blaze, Spallumcheen lumber yard restarts production

Mardan Lumber Sales is working at limited capacity to fill the orders burned in the June 3 blaze

BCHL
BCHL takes another step towards eliminating fighting

The BCHL claims it will have the stiffest anti-fighting measures of any North American league

Residents line up outside the Vernon Recreation Complex for their COVID-19 vaccine Saturday, June 5. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
5 Vernon, 2 Lake Country schools exposed to COVID-19

Two elementary and five high schools potentially exposed

Organizers have officially cancelled the 2021 Falkland Stampede. (Morning Star - file photo)
Pandemic ropes in Falkland Stampede for second straight year

Organizers had hoped to run three-day event at end of August 2021

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks between buildings in the Parliamentary precinct in Ottawa on Friday May 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau says government looking at plan for return of international tourists

Anyone coming to Canada would need to be fully vaccinated before arriving, PM said

(he./Contributed)
Kelowna residents develop new app to support men’s mental health

The app offers a safe space for men to anonymously connect and receive support for their well-being

A hawk that was trapped behind a truck grill in Clinton last Friday. (Submitted photo)
Police rescue hawk trapped in truck grill near Clinton

Hawk flew into moving vehicle as it headed north on Highway 97

According to police, upon the attempt at a traffic stop in Merritt on June 6, 2021, the driver of the vehicle immediately fled the scene, prompting the responding officer to notify dispatch. (Kamloops This Week)
Fort St. John man charged with attempted murder following shootout with Merritt RCMP

Gerald Cooper, 46, is charged with five counts of attempted murder

Nurses close the curtains of a patients room in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at Surrey Memorial Hospital in Surrey, B.C., Friday, June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Rate of more contagious delta COVID-19 variant increasing in B.C. with 500 cases so far

Independent modelling group says variant poses a ‘serious risk’

The Bank of Canada building is seen in Ottawa on April 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Majority of economists expect Bank of Canada to stay put on interest rates: survey

The Bank of Canada has held its current rate since March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic was first declared

Salmon Arm resident John Woods took this photo of a male house finch in his yard recently, known for its distinctive song. (John Woods image)
Name that refrain: Shuswap birder suggests starting with this bird

If you want to identify bird songs in the region, the house finch is common this time of year

Survivorship paddlers hold up pink carnations to honour women fighting breast cancer and those who have lost their lives on the last day of the Penticton Dragonboat Festival in 2019. Many Survivorship paddlers have become volunteers of Tomorrow’s Hope. (Western News file photo)
Offering Tomorrow’s Hope for women diagnosed with breast cancer in South Okanagan

Penticton dragonboat group along with other women offering support, resources

A Canadian Red Cross member directs visitors to the COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Williams Lake, B.C., May 10, 2021. (Angie Mindus/Williams Lake Tribune)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate below 200 for third day Tuesday

Active cases down to 2,051, 203 people in hospital

Most Read