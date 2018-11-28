Vernon Vipers trade for goaltender

The Vernon Vipers acquired goaltender Bradley Cooper

The Vernon Vipers acquired goaltender Bradley Cooper and future considerations in exchange for forward Garrett Worth on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old Cooper, from West Vancouver, joins the Vipers into his second season with the BCHL. He has three wins this season but has registered two shutouts. He has a goals against average of 2.28 and a save percentage of .914%.

Worth, from Duluth, Minn., had a goal and an assist in four games with the Vipers.

RELATED: Two Vernon Vipers selected for World Junior Challenge camps

RELATED: Vernon Vipers edge Trail Smoke Eaters 1-0

Cooper is expected to join the group in time for this weekend’s set of games against the Merritt Centennials and Wenatchee Wild

“The Vipers would like to wish Garrett all the best in Prince George and welcome Bradley to the Vipers,” the team said in a news release.

